NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson talked to an executive for another team not involved who thinks the Commanders will ultimately work out a long-term deal with WR Terry McLaurin: “McLaurin, again, very deserving, very productive. Who else is Washington going to pay? That’s the guy. Clearly, that’s just a matter of figuring it all out and making the numbers work.”
- According to the Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Commanders have a Zoom and private workout scheduled with Arkansas WR Treylon Burks.
- He adds the Commanders have had top 30 visits with Florida CB Kaiir Elam and UCLA DT Otito Ogbonnia.
- The Commanders had a private workout with Houston DL Logan Hall. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
- Regarding the Eagles trading the No. 16 and 19 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Saints for a package including the No. 18 pick and a 2023 first-round selection, GM Howie Roseman responded that they wanted to take a “strong look” at next year’s draft. (James Palmer)
- When asked if their trade was tied to a potential quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, Roseman said Jalen Hurts is their starter: “We’re excited about Jalen Hurts.”
- The Eagles had a private workout with Houston DL Logan Hall. (Aaron Wilson)
Giants
- According to the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, WR Kadarius Toney and CB James Bradberry weren’t in attendance for the first day of the Giants’ voluntary minicamp.
- Duggan points out Bradberry, who is expected to be traded this offseason, is staying away from the team until his future is decided.
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said Toney and “some others” have not been in attendance for their voluntary workout program but have had “good talks” with those who aren’t there. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- When asked whether the Giants would consider rotating Andrew Thomas to right tackle based on who they select in the 2022 NFL Draft, Daboll responded that he couldn’t answer the question: “I can’t answer that right now.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley says he feels “a lot better” after recovering from knee and ankle injuries last season: “My mindset is just keep working on the little things.” (Dan Salomone)
- Barkley responded to GM Joe Schoen recently saying he was “open” to taking trade calls on him but added that he didn’t take Schoen’s comments in a negative way: “My phone blew up. I thought I was traded… I didn’t think he was trying to get rid of me.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Giants WR Kenny Golladay believes it is important for players to attend voluntary minicamp: “That’s how much it means to me, especially coming off of last season. Everyone should definitely be here.” (Vacchiano)
- Schoen said he’s had “great conversations” with Bradberry’s representation and there are “contingencies” where he could remain with the team. (Rosenblatt)
- The Giants are hosting Minnesota DE Boye Mafe on a top 30 visit. (Darren Wolfson)
- Alabama OT Evan Neal had a top 30 visit with the Giants. (Alex Scarborough)
- Houston DL Logan Hall had a top 30 visit on Wednesday with the Giants. (Aaron Wilson)
