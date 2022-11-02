NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Odell Beckham

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera talked about why things didn’t work out between the team and CB William Jackson, who was a high-priced free agent signing just last year. He was dumped in a trade to the Steelers for about the cheapest a player can be traded for — a swap of sixth and seventh-round picks in three years.

“Quite honestly, we didn’t find the fit that we were hoping to find,” Rivera said via NBC Sports’ JP Finlay. “We were looking for a guy that had a specific skill set, that could understand the match coverages and play the match coverages the way we do with everybody else, and he struggled with it because he really is a man-coverage type (of) guy. So, along the lines, during our evaluation process, we were wrong.”

“That is the business of pro football,” Rivera added. “Sometimes you get it right. Sometimes you get it wrong. And when you get it wrong — when you recognize it, realize it — (it’s) time to move on. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) declined to say whether he’ll be active for Week 9 and is taking things day by day: “It’s really just day to day. I mean, shoot, I wanted to play in the first game.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Eagles

The Eagles have ruled out first-round DT Jordan Davis (ankle) and CB Josiah Scott (ankle) from Week 9. Davis later went on IR. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Regarding the Giants hosting WR Odell Beckham Jr. for a visit last month, GM Joe Schoen said that he was unaware of the receiver being at the team’s facility but would consider signing him if he’s healthy enough to play.

“I had no idea he was in the building until he was out of the building,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Obviously he’s been a good player. He’s a guy we would consider and talk to, when he’s healthy. I think he did the ACL in February, so not sure really where he is physically. But yeah, any player that would upgrade the roster we’re going to consider and have conversations with their representatives.”

Schoen said he discussed potential trades about players at multiple positions, but a deal never came together: “The price point just didn’t work out.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Schoen indicated wide receiver was one position they discussed making a trade at. (Dan Salomone)

Regarding WR Kenny Golladay (knee), Schoen said he’s “hopeful” the receiver will be able to return following their Week 9 bye. (Salomone)