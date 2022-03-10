NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Jason Kelce, Giants

Commanders

Eagles

Eagles veteran C Jason Kelce said earlier this week he would make it “abundantly clear” when he elects to retire from the NFL. He followed through later with an announcement on Thursday evening that he’s returning for another season.

“Fair question. I’ll answer it like this. I’ve answered it like this in the past,” Kelce said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “I’m playing until I’m not. I’m an active player for the Philadelphia Eagles right now. I love my teammates, I love playing in the city. When it’s time to step away, I’ll make that abundantly clear.”

Kelce added that he will tell his coaches and teammates ahead of his potential retirement.

“I don’t want to announce anything on the radio. I kind of feel like everything is trending in a certain direction but I’m going to make that clear to my teammates and coaches and everything like that first. I will not be announcing that today.”

Kelce said it is not an easy decision to return and doesn’t want to feel any regrets.

“You’re going to regret some part of it either way if you make that decision,” Kelce said. “If they tell you you’re done, it is what it is, you’re out the door. But that decision, there’s going to be some amount of regret either way. You’re going to regret not being in the locker room, with your teammates, going out on the field. And then if you come back, if something happens, why did I continue to do that? Try to not live a life of regret. Try to just enjoy the moment, enjoy the people around you.”

Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

Giants

Regarding the Giants’ potential interest in Bills’ free-agent QB Mitchell Trubisky, Dan Duggan of The Athletic doesn’t think it makes sense for New York to spend “real money” on Trubisky if he isn’t considered the starter over Daniel Jones .

If Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll are sold on Trubisky as a potential starter, Duggan believes New York should sign him and trade Jones in order to save $8.4 million in cap space.

As for Giants WR Sterling Shepard, Duggan reports that there is "mutual interest" in him returning next season but the receiver will not accept a reduction from his $8.5 million salary to the $1.1 million league minimum.

Duggan reports that there is “mutual interest” in him returning next season but the receiver will not accept a reduction from his $8.5 million salary to the $1.1 million league minimum. According to Duggan, Shepard expects to be fully recovered from his torn Achilles in time for the start of training camp.

Duggan thinks Bills G Jon Feliciano is a player to keep an eye on this offseason for the Giants.

Duggan notes that Feliciano declined a pay cut with salaries of $3.1 million and $3 million over the next two years which included $800,000 in per-game roster bonuses, which would likely be around what he demands on the open market.

Fox Sports' Sheena Quick mentions the Giants have come up as a potential landing spot for Panthers QB Cam Newton, although it's still early in the process.

