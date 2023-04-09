NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Vikings

Commanders

The Commanders’ plan at quarterback has perplexed a lot of people this offseason, as they’re going with 2022 fifth-round QB Sam Howell and veteran QB Jacoby Brissett on a cheap deal. Doesn’t seem like a strong group for a coaching staff and front office that has a ton to prove in 2023 with new ownership coming in. But HC Ron Rivera explained after a few seasons of overpaying for average to bad quarterbacks, the alternatives looked compelling.

“There’s a lesson people learned,” Rivera said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Look at what Philadelphia was able to do for a couple years. That’s one of the things we looked at. Look at Philadelphia. Look at Cincinnati. I mean, these are teams that are doing well with these quarterbacks, and they were on their rookie contracts. Look at what that means for them. They were able to field good teams, they got themselves in the playoffs and they were able to keep good players.”

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman notes it would not be a surprise to see the Eagles use a draft pick on a running back to give them a potential cost-controlled starter for the next four years, even if they like their current depth chart.

Berman expects the Eagles to tinker with their depth at wide receiver, as No. 3 option Quez Watkins took a step back in 2022 and they lost veteran Zach Pascal in free agency.

Berman mentions Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is the same age as former TE Zach Ertz was when Philadelphia took Goedert in the second round, and it's considered a historically deep tight end class.

Even if the Eagles' offensive line appears solid, Berman says not to rule out an offensive tackle being the pick at No. 10 overall. That player could be RT Lane Johnson's long-term replacement and serve as a backup left tackle to begin.

Berman adds the Eagles didn't use a second-round pick on OL Cameron Jurgens last year to leave him on the bench and he's expected to replace G Isaac Seumalo.

The Eagles don't have a ton of needs but Berman highlights defensive tackle as an area they could fortify in the draft, even if Jordan Davis and Milton Williams are expected to have bigger roles in 2023. Edge rusher is another area the Eagles are always investing in.

Although the Eagles kept both CBs James Bradberry and Darius Slay, Berman writes that wouldn't stop them from drafting a cornerback if the right player is available, as they're in a position to fortify their roster in the future.

Philadelphia has a much bigger need at safety but Berman notes they have two players in Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship who could start. The Eagles could draft a player but they historically haven't put a premium value on safety.

Vikings

LSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse had a top-30 visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)