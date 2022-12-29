NFC Notes: Commanders, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic conducted a trade exercise for Raiders QB Derek Carr with the beat reporters for various teams. The Commanders, Saints, Jets, Falcons and Buccaneers all made offers in the range of one or two Day 2 picks.

with the beat reporters for various teams. The Commanders, Saints, Jets, Falcons and Buccaneers all made offers in the range of one or two Day 2 picks. However, Tashan Reed, the Raiders beat reporter, points out that Carr’s no-trade clause is an important factor, as it will allow him to dictate where he goes. Carr’s contract also creates a deadline of three days after the Super Bowl due to his guarantees vesting, so the Raiders don’t have the strongest negotiating position.

Reed ultimately accepted Washington’s offer of two second-round picks, with the second being conditional, as he thinks Carr would prefer Washington’s setup over some others.

Eagles

Josh Tolentino notes that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) practiced on Thursday.

Giants

Giants S Julian Love said they are aware that winning Week 17’s game against the Colts will help them solidify a Wildcard berth in the playoffs.

“We’re all grown men in this building and on this team,” Love said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We understand what this game means: We win and we’re in.”

Love added that reaching the playoffs for the first time in his career would “mean the world to me.”

“It would mean the world to me,” Love said. “I’m a competitor. I’m a guy who has tried to be as consistent as I possibly can during good times, during bad times. I haven’t been to the playoffs in the league yet. I’ve achieved that goal in college, I’ve achieved that goal in high school, of course. So I’m excited to have a shot. This position is pretty exciting, that we can control our destiny.”

Giants LT Andrew Thomas believes the momentum of their team began to build over the offseason after HC Brian Daboll‘s arrival.

“I would say early into the offseason,” Thomas said. “Just the way that we jelled, the energy that Coach Daboll brought in. It was just a different feel around the building. Obviously, the first game was a great win, and I think that just sparked the season from there on.”