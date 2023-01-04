NFC Notes: Commanders, Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Eagles, Jalen Hurts

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes Commanders fifth-round QB Sam Howell opened the first-team reps on Wednesday and was followed by Taylor Heinicke .

opened the first-team reps on Wednesday and was followed by . Commanders HC Ron Rivera said he planned on going with Heinicke but reconsidered after talking to team leaders: “It really came down to finding out about the young man.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

said he planned on going with Heinicke but reconsidered after talking to team leaders: “It really came down to finding out about the young man.” (Nicki Jhabvala) As for Carson Wentz ‘s future with the team, Rivera said they must evaluate the situation: “I think going forward we’ve got a lot more evaluating to do.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

‘s future with the team, Rivera said they must evaluate the situation: “I think going forward we’ve got a lot more evaluating to do.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Rivera said he is eager to get a look at seventh-round G Chris Paul this week. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, his sources who know Cowboys owner Jerry Jones well have told him HC Mike McCarthy is not out of the woods, and his future beyond this season will be dictated by how Dallas performs in the playoffs.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said that Jalen Hurts (shoulder) would play in Week 18 if he’s healthy enough to do so but is most concerned with player safety.

“If Jalen’s ready to play health-wise, then we’ll play him. And I think especially seeing yesterday Damar [Hamlin] and everything, we’ve got to think of our player safety first and foremost every single time regardless of the circumstances of ‘this is a must-win’ or ‘this has to happen here,’” said Sirianni, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sirianni said that Hurts is eager to get back on the field.

“I know Jalen wants to get back,” Sirianni said. “That’s been his message to me ever since this happened. It’s hard to keep him down because of how tough he is, the kind of competitor he is. He wants to go. … Obviously, he’s disappointed like we’re all disappointed walking out of that stadium. Jalen is an ultimate competitor.”

As for DE Josh Sweat‘s recovery from a neck injury, Sirianni said they are taking things “one day at a time” with him and he’s grateful the defensive end didn’t suffer a more serious issue.

“We’ll take Josh one day at a time,” Sirianni said. “I’m just really thankful that it wasn’t more serious there and I know everybody in that stadium was holding their breath because anytime that stretcher comes out, that’s tough to deal with. Josh was saying, ‘Hey, let me get up. I can get up.’ The doctors in that scenario have to make sure they go through all the right scenarios. I felt a little more at ease because of what Josh was saying out there.”

Hurts participated with the first-team offense in Wednesday’s walkthrough. (Jeff McLane)