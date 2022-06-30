NFC Notes: Commanders, Miles Sanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell will likely be learning from quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke this year from the bench but is looking forward to the opportunity.

“They’re both great guys. I’m just happy to be somewhere where there’s two really good quarterbacks in my room,” Howell said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “They’re helping me out a lot — they’ve given me a lot of good advice. They’re both really talented guys. I’m happy to be in the room with those guys and compete each and every day.”

“For me, I’m just going to embrace my role,” Howell added. “Do everything I can to just try and get better each and every day. And when my name is called, I’ll be ready.”

ESPN’s John Keim points out both Wentz and Heinicke have extensive injury histories, and Washington has started at least three quarterbacks in every season since 2017.

Eagles

Eagles RB Miles Sanders said that he would love to stay in Philadelphia after playing his whole career in Pennsylvania. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022.

“Hey man, whatever happens, happens,” Sanders said, via CBS Sports. “I love Philadelphia as a city. I love the Eagles as a program. I love the fans. I hope the fans love me back. I would love to stay in Philadelphia, and that’s all I got to say.”

Sanders wouldn’t rule out playing for a team such as the Steelers if they’re the ones that offer him a lucrative second contract.

“Hey, like I say, whatever happens, whoever wants to bless me and change my life again, then yeah, it’s whatever. I’m with whatever, if that’s what happens,” Sanders said.

Giants

Giants WR Sterling Shepard believes the Giants’ new-look offense under HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka, which features a lot of motion and pre-snap adjustments, could wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

“Moving parts all day long,” Shepard said, via the team’s official website. “It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it’s so many different motions that you can do. It’ll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It’s going to be tough on defenses.”

Shepard believes that pre-snap motion can help get an extra step on the defense.

“It’s good because you get a man-zone read,” Shepard said. “[That’s] the number one thing, and this offense is all about playing fast, so anything that you can catch an inch on with what the defense is about to do is good. That’s what the motions are really for, getting those man-zone reads.”

Giants second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson believes that the team’s tempo and ability to motion out of a variety of sets will cause the defense to create mistakes, allowing for big plays.

“It just allows you to get a lot more one-on-ones and get a lot of space,” Robinson said. “Create mismatches for the defense. They have to communicate and things like that. Whenever you’re moving and playing fast, defenses can’t communicate, and you get a lot of big plays out of that.“