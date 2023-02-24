NFC Notes: Commanders, Packers, Allen Lazard, Panthers

Commanders

Jeremy Fowler reports the Commanders are working toward signing former Stanford OC Tavita Pritchard to likely be their quarterbacks’ coach.

to likely be their quarterbacks’ coach. Fowler adds that it’s not a done deal for Pritchard but he’s been “in the mix for a few days here.”

Packers

Packers impending free agent WR Allen Lazard said he has “high expectations” for his next team after playing in Green Bay and intends on entering the open market.

“I’ve been very spoiled the past four or five years to be in the Packers organization. My agent, I believe, has started to talk to them a little bit in recent weeks, but they haven’t said anything as far as preventing me from going to the open market,” said Lazard, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Panthers

Panthers new HC Frank Reich confirmed DC Ejiro Evero will deploy a 3-4 system but it will have multiple-defense aspects as well.

“Yeah, Ejiro’s been 3-4,” Reich said, via PanthersWire. “It’ll be a base 3-4 scheme. But when we get in sub, it’s really multiple. It’s really multiple. There’s four-down, three-down, five-down. It’ll all depend on how Ejiro and the defensive staff wanna take advantage of our players’ strengths. We’ll be very multiple. But in our base defense, we’ll be 3-4.”