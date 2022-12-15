NFC Notes: Commanders Sale, Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles

Commanders

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he doesn’t have “any expectations” on the potential sale of the Commanders.

“I don’t have any expectations on that,” Goodell said, via CommandesrWire. “Dan’s [Snyder] statement that he put out was that he was exploring that, and we’ll continue to work with him on that.”

Goodell thinks that there has been a positive change in the organization since lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation.

“The change has occurred with the Washington Commanders organization,” Goodell said. “That’s verified by audit. That’s the outcome we were seeking.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the decision on whether or not to sign WR Odell Beckham, Jr. needs to be addressed “sooner rather than later.”

“I don’t want to talk about that but stand by,” Jones said, via ESPN. “This thing could break.”

Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton said he received calls from a number of different teams but felt like Dallas would be the best situation for him.

“I got a lot of calls,” Hilton said. “I told my agent if I get the right call, right team, right situation — I’m interested. I feel like this is the right situation for me.”

Hilton believes that he’s someone who can bring veteran leadership and playmaking ability to the offense.

“I think I can bring veteran leadership,” Hilton said. “My job is to help these guys as much as I can, help them with my knowledge. Right now, I just want to concentrate on staying in the playbook. I’ve been studying the past two days, probably 15 hours, so just getting this thing down. However way I can help, I’m willing to help.”

Eagles

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert said he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to play Sunday, but believes he is trending in the right direction: “That’s still up in the air. But things are trending in the right direction. Got to get out and practice and see what it feels at full speed blocking bigger people than just the trainers. If I was playing them, I could play for sure.” (Zach Berman)