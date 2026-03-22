NFC Notes: Contracts, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- The 49ers signed LB Garret Wallow to a one-year deal worth $1.24 million in base value, with $330,300 guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.075 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit, with no signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)
- The 49ers signed P Corliss Waitman to a one-year deal worth $1.29 million in base value, with $475,000 fully guaranteed, a $75,000 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.15 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The 49ers signed DE Samuel Okuayinonu to a one-year deal worth $2.3 million in base value, with $1.8 million fully guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.605 million salary. (Wilson)
- The 49ers signed WR Christian Kirk to a one-year deal worth $3 million in base value, with a maximum value of $6 million and $2.78 million fully guaranteed, including a $1.17 million signing bonus and a $1.61 million salary. (Wilson)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
Cardinals
- Cardinals LB Jack Gibbens‘ two-year, $7.5 million deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $4.5 million guaranteed, including $500,000 guaranteed for injury. He’ll make base salaries of $2 million in 2026 and $2.55 million in 2027. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cardinals DT Andrew Billings‘ one-year, $2.4 million deal includes a $350,000 signing bonus, $700,000 guranteed, and a salary of $1.55 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Cardinals signed TE Teagan Quitoriano to a one-year deal worth $1.24 million in base value, with a $1.1 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit and no signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)
- The Cardinals signed WR Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal worth $1.85 million in base value, with $550,000 fully guaranteed, including a $300,000 signing bonus and a $1.215 million salary, with a maximum value of $2.5 million. (Wilson)
Seahawks
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller visited the Seahawks. (Jacob Infante)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman visited the Seahawks. He counts as a local visit. (Brian Nemhauser)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)
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