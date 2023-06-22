NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

At the moment, 49ers OT Colton McKivitz is first in line to start at right tackle in 2023. 49ers OL coach Chris Foerster said the goal is to give him the confidence to play to the best of his abilities by giving him some leash to work with.

“I think that knowing the job is his coming into it, and it’s his job to lose . . . I think it is also going to help build his confidence,” Foerster said via NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

“It’s just a matter of starting week-in and week-out and not feeling like you’re a short-term guy that has to get it done for one week,” Foerster added. “This now is your job to kind of work with and play through, so I’m excited for his opportunity.”

McKivitz has big shoes to fill to replace veteran RT Mike McGlinchey, who signed a big-money deal with the Broncos in free agency. Foerster acknowledged McGlinchey is a significant loss but they’re confident McKivitz can hold his own.

“Mike McGlinchey is one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NFL,” Foerster said. “Colton probably won’t be quite that, but he is a very good run-blocker and his protection is really solid and consistent.”

Foerster said RG Spencer Burford‘s spot is his to lose as well: “You’re not looking over your shoulder right now. This is your job.” (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy said he is staying “ready to play” in case Kyler Murray isn’t fully recovered from his knee injury in time for Week 1.

“I just like to play,” McCoy said, via KXAN.com. “We don’t know Kyler’s situation. He may be ready for week one. He may be ready for week three, we don’t know…You just got to be ready to play, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp dealt with missing a few games near the end of the season after having tightrope surgery on his ankle.

“I mean, you don’t know until you’re out here doing football stuff and really putting the ankle through the stuff that you know is required to play football,” Kupp said, via Pro Football Talk. “You can’t simulate this stuff. So I don’t know if we’ll really know. I feel right now as we’ve been pushing it pretty hard, I feel really good. And so I’m itching to be out there and it’s a good place to be now where I feel like I’m asking for more and wanting to do more and feeling like you’re getting held back versus feeling like they’re pushing you to do more, you know? So we’re in a good place now where I feel like I want to get out there and play and they’re being cautious with it.”