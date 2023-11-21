NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Wyatt Grindley
Cardinals

  • Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals DT Leki Fotu broke a small bone in his hand and may need surgery, which is unlikely to see him miss much time.

Rams

Seahawks

  • Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on QB Geno Smith‘s injury: “We don’t know much today, yet. But it was a good sign that he could get back in and throw. It was a contusion from getting hit in the elbow by a helmet. I think he could be back by Thursday’s game.” (John Boyle)
  • Carroll said there’s no structural damage to Smith’s elbow: “There’s no structural issue there, but he’s got a sore elbow.” (John Boyle)
  • Carroll said RB Kenneth Walker is not a candidate to go on IR at this time: “Not at this point, no. We need to learn more.” (Boyle)

