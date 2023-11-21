NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals DT Leki Fotu broke a small bone in his hand and may need surgery, which is unlikely to see him miss much time.
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said he has no update on WR Cooper Kupp, who wanted to return in the second half. (Sarah Barshop)
- Kupp suffered a low-ankle sprain and will still undergo evaluation, per Ian Rapoport.
- McVay also told reporters that RB Kyren Williams will return this week. (Stu Jackson)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on QB Geno Smith‘s injury: “We don’t know much today, yet. But it was a good sign that he could get back in and throw. It was a contusion from getting hit in the elbow by a helmet. I think he could be back by Thursday’s game.” (John Boyle)
- Carroll said there’s no structural damage to Smith’s elbow: “There’s no structural issue there, but he’s got a sore elbow.” (John Boyle)
- Carroll said RB Kenneth Walker is not a candidate to go on IR at this time: “Not at this point, no. We need to learn more.” (Boyle)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!