NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Lions

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said undrafted S Markquese Bell has been impressive throughout their offseason program.

“He’s been impressive,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He jumped out at the rookie camp. He was very impressive in the Zoom calls, leading up to coming in here. That’s all about younger guys just keep stacking success, and then they start making plays like that, too. That definitely helps.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said that the team’s talent looks good on paper but they must follow through next season.

“We know what we have in this locker room and we know what we can be,” Prescott said. “Talent is one thing, but if you don’t fulfill it, it doesn’t really mean anything. So just from the names and stuff like that, we got young players that just haven’t had a chance to make a name for themselves. I’m excited for those guys to be able to do that and for them to prove people wrong.”

Prescott doesn’t think the team regressed at any position over the offseason.

“I know what this team has and the men that they have and the coaches and the leadership. We definitely didn’t take a step back. We’re going to continue to get better and that’s what this offseason is about, and that’s what moving forward is.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is ready for the No. 1 role following the departure of WR Amari Cooper.

“I’ve been ready,” Lamb said. “That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. That’s kind of how I grew up playing football. I’m always ready for my name to be called.”

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that WR Terry McLaurin‘s contract situation will work itself out in time: “We’ve had communications with them,” Rivera said. “We’ve been working with them. It’s just a matter of time.” (Commanders Wire)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell declined to put a timetable on the return of injured players like CB Jeff Okudah, DE Romeo Okwara, and CB Jerry Jacobs.

“We’ll see,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “To be honest with you, it’s hard to put a timeline on that. Let’s see what they look like when we get them in here to camp and see what this next month of recovery does for them and rehab. So make that assessment then.”

Lions CB Amani Oruwariye praised Okudah’s recovery from a torn Achilles and added that he has a “infectious attitude” in the locker room.

“I think mentally probably is the biggest thing right now,” Oruwariye said. “I knew he would get back healthy, but mentally he’s amazing. He’s in great spirits, doing his thing, getting back, getting that Achilles and the whole body right in general. But I think we’re going to be excited just to get him back in the locker room, just his infectious attitude around the guys.”

Oruwariye is excited to see how Okudah can perform over a full season.

“I always talk to Jeff about — and all the guys — my motto is just keep going,” Oruwariye said. “I’ve always told him like, ‘Man, you’ve developed so much just from the time I’ve seen you, I can’t wait to see how much develop when you can put a full 16 games together.’ And I think he can’t wait. He’s excited. I think people who try to write people off, they got to just kind of stay in your lane ’cause to me I think, there’s a reason he went No. 3 overall in the draft and the minute he gets on the field I think he can make an immediate impact. It’s just a matter of staying healthy for him. We’re all wishing for that.”