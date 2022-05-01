NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, A.J. Brown, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that LT Tyron Smith still has plenty left in the tank despite turning 32 years old.

“[Tyron] is phenomenal,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s had a great career. We believe he’s got a lot of tread left. To the end that we were able to come in here with this kind of potential talent and have somebody that we think can help us this year with this pick. And then basically, nail in, if you will, what Tyron is about. It’s a great place to be putting some talent in the middle of it [offensive line].”

The Cowboys selected LT Tyler Smith in the first round of the draft, but like Zack Martin and Connor Williams before him, Dallas plans to move him to guard.

“The key thing for [Tyler] Smith is just his ability,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said. “We think he can be our left tackle for a long time, at some point and time. Obviously, we have the best in the business now in Tyron Smith. At some point [Tyler Smith’s] ability, we really believe he can be a top, top left tackle.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said acquiring WR A.J. Brown from the Titans was contingent on signing him to a four-year, $100 million deal.

“The trade was contingent on us getting an extension, so something we were working on during the course of the draft,” Roseman said, via ProFootballTalk. “We were just kind of trying to balance finishing that and if we didn’t finish that, making sure we also got the right players. But it didn’t matter – the receivers on the board. For us, A.J. Brown was somebody that we had studied coming out and spent a lot of time on, and we had a lot of love for A.J. Brown in that draft. Obviously, things went a different way in that draft. But really excited to get him just in terms of how coach can use him and his vision for A.J. Brown in this offense and how he complements the other guys that we have here. As you guys may or may not know his relationship with our quarterback, all exciting things. Looking forward to getting him into Philadelphia.”

Brown said that he “wanted to stay” with the Titans, but their offer was only $16 million per year that could reach a max of $20 million through incentives.

“This wasn’t my fault,” Brown said, via Turron Davenport. “I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn’t even $20 million a year.”

Brown added that he would’ve returned to Tennessee if they increased their offer to $22 million.

“I would have stayed if they offered me $22 million,” Brown.

Roseman explained that acquiring Brown was centered around signing him to an extension as opposed to which receiver prospects were available to them. (Josh Tolentino)

Roseman told reporters there’s no imminent deal with free agent S Tyrann Mathieu , adding the Eagles like their safeties more than people think. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

, adding the Eagles like their safeties more than people think. (Eliot Shorr-Parks) On WR Jalen Reagor whose name has come up multiple times in trade rumors and is now potentially fourth on the depth chart, Roseman said: “Jalen Reagor is a Philadelphia Eagle and he’s going to be here. …He’s worked tremendously hard to get in shape and come into this off-season program, and now he has an opportunity. We don’t anticipate anything changing.” (Zach Berman)

whose name has come up multiple times in trade rumors and is now potentially fourth on the depth chart, Roseman said: “Jalen Reagor is a Philadelphia Eagle and he’s going to be here. …He’s worked tremendously hard to get in shape and come into this off-season program, and now he has an opportunity. We don’t anticipate anything changing.” (Zach Berman) Eagles UDFA QB Carson Strong ‘s deal includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $300,000 guaranteed of his base salary guaranteed. (Doug Kyed)

‘s deal includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $300,000 guaranteed of his base salary guaranteed. (Doug Kyed) Eagles UDFA OL William Dunkle received a $10,000 signing bonus and $100,000 of his base salary guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said their decision to decline QB Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option hasn’t impacted his status as their starting quarterback.

“We are always open to all positions, but that doesn’t really affect our draft status,” Schoen said, via ProFootballTalk. “We met on it today, and it really doesn’t affect what we think about Daniel. We really like Daniel and the work he’s been putting in. And we are excited where he is, and we are excited to work with him. It was a decision we thought was best for the New York Giants at this time.”