NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Jon Machota of The Athletic writes WR Amari Cooper counts for $22 million against the cap next season and his production hasn’t matched that figure.
- Machota also names DE DeMarcus Lawrence as a potential cut to keep an eye on.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Tim McManus expects the Eagles to move on from Arceg-Whiteside and TE Richard Rodgers this offseason.
- He also expects the Eagles to pour serious resources into their defensive end group with Derek Barnett hitting free agency and Brandon Graham coming off a torn Achilles. He points out Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney and Panthers DE Haason Reddick are both set to be free agents.
- McManus mentions there’s some optimism Eagles C Jason Kelce returns for another season.
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Zach Berman of The Athletic writes that OL Brandon Brooks holds a figure of $7.1 million and would save the organization $5.9 million if he retires after June 1.
- Berman also thinks WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside is a candidate to be released, while OT Andre Dillard could be traded.
Giants
- Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media could see the Giants pursuing Bills’ impending free-agent QB Mitchell Trubisky given his connection to new HC Brian Daboll.
- Although Rosenblatt doesn’t expect Trubisky to sign for the minimum, he believes signing a quarterback to push Daniel Jones “should be a priority.”
- Rosenblatt mentions that Daboll was the “driving force” behind the Bills signing Trubisky as Josh Allen‘s backup and helped convince Buffalo to sign him despite the quarterback receiving interest from other teams.
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Dan Duggan of The Athletic writes that WR Sterling Shepard carries a cap figure of $12.5 million in 2022 and provides $8.5 million in space if cut pre-June 1.
- Duggan also names LB Blake Martinez, TE Kyle Rudolph, and P Riley Dixon as potential cuts to keep an eye on.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!