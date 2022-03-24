NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

PFF’s Doug Kyed reports that the Cowboys are scheduled to host Virginia TE Jelani Woods for an official top-30 visit.

thinks he could be more involved as a running back similar to how he played at Oklahoma State: “I feel like who I was in college was who I’m meant to me. Downfield threat, physical guy, get involved in the run game. I want to do everything.” (Jori Epstein) Washington feels he didn’t play to his full potential while with the Steelers from 2018-2021: “Nothing against anyone there but I think there’s a lot of meat left on the bone. I didn’t get to fully develop myself and take strides like I wanted to. I’m going to…give 110 percent.” (Jori Epstein)

‘s contract includes: two years, $10 million, $3.5 million signing bonus, salaries are $1.5 million (guaranteed) and $4 million; up to $500,000 in per game active roster bonuses, up to $500,000 in incentives for interceptions annually, and a $250,000 workout base de-escalator clause. (Aaron Wilson) Fowler’s contract details includes a $1 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.5 million. He has $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses and incentives including $500,000 for eight sacks and the Cowboys making the playoffs and $500,000 with 10 sacks and the Cowboys making the playoffs. (Todd Archer)

Washington’s contract includes: A $152,500 signing bonus, a base salary of $1.035 million with $895,000 guaranteed and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. (Archer)

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman notes Chargers free agent LB Kyzir White and Titans free agent LB Jayon Brown are two available players who would be fits for the Eagles and fill a need at linebacker.

and Titans free agent LB are two available players who would be fits for the Eagles and fill a need at linebacker. Berman adds the Chiefs could add another safety before the draft as well and mentions former Ravens S DeShon Elliott , former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds and former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu . He expects further additions, if any, at cornerback and wide receiver to wait until after the draft.

, former Steelers S and former Chiefs S . He expects further additions, if any, at cornerback and wide receiver to wait until after the draft. Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on new Eagles DE Haason Reddick : “I think he finally gets the chance to do what he did when he was at Temple, again. They’ll probably use him as an off-the-ball SAM linebacker, especially because he’s so good at rushing the passer and can drop if needed.”

: “I think he finally gets the chance to do what he did when he was at Temple, again. They’ll probably use him as an off-the-ball SAM linebacker, especially because he’s so good at rushing the passer and can drop if needed.” Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum estimates Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew ‘s trade value as around a third-round pick. (Tim McManus)

estimates Eagles backup QB ‘s trade value as around a third-round pick. (Tim McManus) Eagles WR Zach Pascal signed a one-year, $1.5 million fully-guaranteed contract with a $465,000 signing bonus. There is another $1 million in incentives tied to receptions and team achievements. (Doug Kyed)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said they are not undertaking a rebuilding process in New York and will continue to build a competitive roster through the 2022 NFL Draft and free agency.

“I’m not a big tear it up, rebuild — I think you can truly build a roster when you can compete for today and build for tomorrow,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “We’re going to do the draft, free agency. Whatever avenue we can, we’re going to continue to build a competitive roster and we want to see progress. We’re going to continue to build with the long-term in mind as we build it.”

Giants’ owner John Mara expects the team to be better than last year’s 4-13 finish but hasn’t put a specific wins amount for Schoen to achieve.

“I expect us to be a heck of a lot better than four wins next year,” Mara said. “But again, I haven’t given him any specific number that [Schoen] has to achieve. Get the right coach, build the right program and let’s see some progress at the end of the season.”

Raanan mentions the Giants are willing to eat some of CB James Bradberry ‘s contract to get a trade done for a draft asset.

‘s contract to get a trade done for a draft asset. Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner said that he met with the Giants on Wednesday before his Pro Day. (Aditi Kinkhabwala)