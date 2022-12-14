NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said that his body feels more fatigued compared to his rookie season because he’s more involved as a rusher: “People don’t understand that trench warfare. I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing LB a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh. There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched. When you’re on the line, you’re getting touched every play.” (Jon Machota)

said that his body feels more fatigued compared to his rookie season because he’s more involved as a rusher: “People don’t understand that trench warfare. I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing LB a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh. There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched. When you’re on the line, you’re getting touched every play.” (Jon Machota) Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys spoke with WR Odell Beckham Jr. ’s representation on Monday in an effort to find “common ground on basic terms” and the timing of Beckham’s recovery.

’s representation on Monday in an effort to find “common ground on basic terms” and the timing of Beckham’s recovery. Although Beckham’s window “remains open,” Anderson writes that the receiver is focused on training to determine his best path and correct market value.

The Cowboys brought in DT Anthony Rush for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton said he stayed in shape while unsigned: “Nobody grinds like me. Now it’s time to work. Daddy got to work.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN both have Eagles HC Nick Sirianni winning Coach of the Year after the strong season his team has put together this year.

winning Coach of the Year after the strong season his team has put together this year. Sirianni on TE Dallas Goedert returning to practice: “We can’t wait to have him back. He’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL.” (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence told the media that he is treating the upcoming game against the Commanders as a playoff game.

“Just continue to challenge the guys around us and ourselves,” Lawrence said, via Pro Football Talk. “Challenge each other. Challenge guys to watch a little bit more, and study their matchups a little bit more. It’s just doing what we already do, just a little bit more type of a thing. That’s how you see it change in your play, your confidence, and your belief.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera called Giants RB Saquon Barkley “one of the premier guys in this league” and added: “It’s good to see him back, but if you slow the run game, you make their screen game and play action less effective.” (John Keim)