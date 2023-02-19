NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott spoke about changes that are coming to the team now that OC Kellen Moore is moving on to the Chargers.

“When you lose a friend, you’re going to be upset, but that’s the nature of this business,” Prescott said, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “When I say I’m upset he’s gone, it’s not that I’m upset about the future. It’s that when you’re a player, you have the relationship we had when he was a player. [I] watched his success and watched him grow into the coordinator that he is. I’m just as excited about our opportunity as I am for a new start for Kellen.”

“Sometimes change is good,” Prescott continued. “I’m a big believer in change, and I’m excited for Mike calling the plays. I’m excited for Schotty. I’m excited about just being able to dial into this offense and just really get it to where we want it to be. I’m excited as hell.”

Eagles

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe writes not to be surprised if the Eagles get a deal done with Hurts before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February.

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice thinks Eagles WR Zach Pascal will look to sign elsewhere in 2023 as he didn’t have many opportunities in a loaded Philadelphia offense.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos and Eagles had an interest in former Eagles LB coach and new Cardinals DC Nick Rallis, who will join Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

Giants

Last season, Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins went from toiling away on the Bills’ practice squad to being claimed by New York and developing into a key starter. The former sixth-round pick said his time in Buffalo absolutely prepared him to become a key part of the Giants’ playoff run and — they hope — a long-term contributor at a big position of need.

“It was definitely a long journey, looking back on just some of that stuff and listening to the stories it’s kind of crazy how far I’ve come,” Hodgins said during an appearance on Tiki and Tierney on WFAN. “…You’re going against Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer and all these people every single day, giving them a look, like those are going to be people you’re going to be playing against one day in a game. People like Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, just all these household names I was just able to learn from and really get comfortable with and learn how to really run routes and model my game after.”