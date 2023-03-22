NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Cowboys met with Iowa State DL M.J. Anderson before his pro day. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, VP of player personnel Will McClay and director of college scouting Mitch LaPoint were in attendance.
Eagles
- Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are expected to hire Eastern Michigan DB coach Taver Johnson for a role on their coaching staff.
Giants
- Regarding free-agent DL A’Shawn Robinson‘s visit with the Giants, NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton reports a signing is possible after his visit went well.
- According to the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, Giants S Julian Love, via agent Drew Rosenhaus, was asking for at least $10 million a year on a long-term deal in initial talks with the team, whose offer was not in that range.
- However, the safety market crashed a bit and Love ended up settling for a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seahawks. The Giants’ initial offer to Love was worth a little more than that, per Duggan, but when Love’s camp gave them the option to match, they declined, as they’d already spent their free agent budget.
- Duggan mentions the extension for Texans LT Laremy Tunsil sets the floor for Giants LT Andrew Thomas‘ new deal at $25 million a year. Given that and the fact New York has two more years of control, Duggan expects them to table an extension for Thomas until 2024.
- Duggan adds he expects the Giants to roll with Joshua Ezeudu as the primary starter at left guard in 2023 after a few losses along the interior offensive line, though he wouldn’t rule them out from signing some competition or drafting someone. They also need a new starting center.
- The Giants should also be in the market for a veteran corner as the second wave of free agency progresses, per Duggan. He mentions Marcus Peters and Rock Ya-Sin as two names to watch.
- According to Ryan Fowler, Nebraska WR Trey Palmer has met with the Falcons and Giants.
- The Giants took South Carolina CB Cam Smith out to dinner before his pro day and also have shown a lot of interest in his teammate, CB Darius Rush. Smith is seen as a potential first-rounder, while Rush could go on Day 2 or early Day 3. (Pat Leonard)
- Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba met with Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll the night before his pro day. (Andrew Groover)
