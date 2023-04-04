NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Ian Rapoport reports that Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown has visited with the Cowboys and will visit with the Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Texans.

Justin Melo reports that Hawaii OL Ilm Manning has top-30 visits with the Bears, Cardinals, and Cowboys

Eagles

New Eagles DT Kentavius Street shared his excitement about getting to be on the field with veteran defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.

“Fletch and B.G. have been setting the standard for d-linemen for a long time now,” Street said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Having the opportunity to be in the building with these guys, going to war with them, it’s going to be huge. I think it’s going to add so much to my game.”

Georgia DB Kelee Ringo is scheduled to have a top-30 visit with the Eagles. (Jordan Schultz)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll still remembers his playoff loss last season and says that his players need to improve and have an uphill climb ahead.

“Yeah, we got smoked in the playoffs,” Daboll told the New York Daily News. “We have a long way to go in terms of time, and we have a long way to go in terms of improvement,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re starting at ground zero, because they know our system. There are a lot of things they know more than they did last year. But in terms of where we’re at and the things we gotta do, we got a long climb ahead of us.”