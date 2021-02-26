NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Todd Archer of ESPN believes that the Cowboys are firmly committed to QB Dak Prescott and that the fact he would have to sign a franchise tender for the second straight season in any scenario where the team acquires QB Russell Wilson from Seattle makes the trade quite unlikely.

Jon Machota of The Athletic could see a trade package involving the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft, plus a third-rounder next year and WR Michael Gallup. Of course, this would all depend on what the team would decide to do with the contract of Prescott.

Eagles

Eagles’ new HC Nick Sirianni praised OC Shane Steichen for his work with quarterbacks and noted that he was very successful with Chargers QB Justin Herbert last season.

“He just has a unique way to be able to make things simple for the quarterback,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “And we saw that last year with Justin Herbert. How he was able to take a young quarterback who’s never played a snap in the NFL and turn him into the rookie of the year. He makes the game simple for him.”

Sirianni reiterated that Steichen’s addition is “huge” for them given his success working with quarterbacks.

“And he’s got so much passion, especially when he’s talking about that position. As we all know, that is the most important position in all of sports. So to have his expertise in that area is going to be huge for this football team.”

Sirianni also pointed out that new QBs coach Brian Johnson was very successful working as the University of Florida’s quarterbacks’ coach and offensive coordinator from 2018-2020.

“But we saw a great coach and we saw a great coach by numbers,” Sirianni said. “You saw what he did with that offense at Florida, super impressive. What he did with that quarterback at Florida, super impressive. So excited to have Brian. He brings so many good ideas, he brings an element of the college game that not all of us have. Again, couldn’t be more thrilled to have Brian on this staff.”

Giants

