NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper is now required to miss ten days due to his unvaccinated status, as receiving two negative tests in a 24-hour period does not pertain to him. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni praised TE Dallas Goedert after he signed his new extension, calling him a special player who is both a blocking and receiving tight end.

“He does a lot of things really well,” Sirianni said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I think that’s what’s special about Dallas, is that he’s not a receiving tight end, he’s not a blocking tight end, he can do both. There are not a lot of guys that are really exceptional at being able to create mismatches in the passing game, and also get their job done in the run game. So, he’s shown that for some time now, and he’s definitely shown that to me while I’ve been here — in the short time I’ve been here — so I’m just really excited for him and that he will be locked up here for us for the next couple of years.”

Goedert’s four-year extension is worth $57 million total, in comparison to the $56 million extension signed by Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews . (Jeff McLane)

. (Jeff McLane) Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon on the extension signed by CB Avonte Maddox: “We put a lot on his plate. And he has a lot to process and think about. And we put him in that spot as a slot nickel corner. He wears a lot of hats. He’s in the run game, he’s covering man to man. He’s in the zone. He’s got a pattern match. I was in another place and we had a good nickel and he got hurt, and I mean, the pass defense went south really fast just because of that one guy. That shows you the value of that position. That guy has to play winning football… So, he’s doing an excellent job.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley is still limited in practice but told the media that he is hoping to return this week.

“I think at first no one thought that (it was going to be that long), but when the MRIs came back, obviously we knew it was going to be a little more difficult than we thought,” Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve just been keeping my head down and coming to work every single day.”

Giants HC Joe Judge said RB Saquon Barkley is “trending in the right direction” to play in Week 11 after having a good performance in practice on Friday. . (Zack Rosenblatt)

said RB is “trending in the right direction” to play in Week 11 after having a good performance in practice on Friday. . (Zack Rosenblatt) According to Ralph Vacchiano, Giants S Logan Ryan was flagged as a close contact for COVID-19 on Thursday after coming in contact with an infected individual outside of the team’s facility.

was flagged as a close contact for COVID-19 on Thursday after coming in contact with an infected individual outside of the team’s facility. Ryan later participated in meetings via Zoom and was cleared to practice outdoors.