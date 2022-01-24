NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called the blinding sun in afternoon games a low priority to address with something like curtains: “It goes both ways. Both teams had a chance to get in the sun. Both teams had a chance to get out of the sun. Relative to the elements that I see other people play in, it’s nothing.” (Todd Brock)
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman writes the Eagles have been infatuated with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson going back to 2012 when he was entering the league. If he were to be available via trade and wanted to come to Philadelphia, Berman thinks the Eagles could get aggressive to bring him in despite their public vote of confidence in QB Jalen Hurts after the season ended.
- Outside of that, Berman doesn’t see the Eagles being proactive to acquire another quarterback over Hurts given GM Howie Roseman suggested they still feel like they’re rebuilding despite making the playoffs: “I think until you’re really talking about a team that is hosting home playoff games and getting the one and two seed, you’re in building mode. I think that’s where we are right now. … I think it gives us the opportunity with some of the assets we’ve acquired over the last year to continue to build and also look at our team and think that there are good players here. Players that will help us get to the playoffs.”
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson notes Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon earned rave reviews following his interviews with the Broncos, Texans and Vikings, with some league executives comparing him to Chargers HC Brandon Staley.
Giants
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Giants’ decision at GM came down to Joe Schoen and 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, with their experience giving them a slight advantage over Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
- Bills GM Brandon Beane had Schoen help him in a variety of roles, not just scouting, which Breer says appealed to the Giants: “Whether it was things in medical, conversations with coaches, or analytics, football operation, how we do things. All the things he’s going to come across, he was in every meeting where we put a value on a player. Now he may not have been involved in the negotiation, but I explained to him where we’re at in Josh Allen’s deal. He wasn’t involved in negotiation, but I told him, Hey, this is where it’s at. … He’s seen almost every decision that we’ve made.”
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports Giants DC Patrick Graham is interested in staying on under a new head coach, and Giants ownership wants to keep Graham as well.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!