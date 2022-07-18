NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Wan’Dale Robinson

Cowboys Cowboys third-round WR Jalen Tolbert has leaned on WR CeeDee Lamb for tips on how to become a pro as well as any advice he can get from the veteran wide receiver. “Yeah, I’ve definitely talked to [Lamb] and some of those guys about what they did their rookie year and [Lamb] being at my position, was able to give me some tips,” Tolbert said, via the Dallas Morning News. “More so just taking it one day at a time, because overall my rookie year will be my longest year. And so, take it one day at a time. It is definitely a blessing and a perfect opportunity for you and the team. So just continuing to grow and not really thinking about the timeline, but just thinking about the work that you’re putting in and opportunities that you have to you go chase, you know, a Super Bowl.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Devon Allen was competing in the 110-meter hurdles at the track and field World Championships but was unfortunately disqualified on an unfortunate technicality. With camp nearing, his focus is now turning to making the team and hopefully helping the Eagles win a championship.

“I’m hungry for everything I do. My goal is to be the best hurdler ever and I still have a chance to do that, and my goal is to play in the NFL and help right now the Eagles win a Super Bowl. There’s not really much I can do. It’s just one race, which is frustrating — track and field is so difficult because you train a whole year for one race,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “It happens and I’ll learn from it.”

Giants

Kentucky WR coach Scott Woodward believes that Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson has all the tools to make a big impact in the NFL and it won’t be long before he puts the team on notice.

“When I got on staff here, the guys were saying, ‘Hey, we got a pretty good shot at landing this transfer, Wan’Dale. He’s from Kentucky.’ I threw on his Nebraska tape, and the thing that pops off right as you watch it is this man is special with the ball in his hands,” Woodward told The Giants Huddle podcast. “He would line up in the slot, at running back, all over the field. When Nebraska got the ball in his hands, special things happened. Coming from Nebraska and bringing him into our system, with Liam Coen who’s now the OC for the Los Angeles Rams, all you can kind of look at it and see is the Cooper Kupp comparison…What the Rams would do with Cooper Kupp, that’s kind of what we sold him on. He came in here and obviously produced at a very high level, had 104 catches for over 1,300 yards… With him being such a guy who just loves football and can take it mentally and put it back on the field into what a great product he did, it was so easy just to get him the rock because we lined him up all over the place. But [the] mental aspect of the game is not as good as Cooper Kupp, but just very close to it. We threw a lot at him and he was able to handle all of it.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll also has great things to say about Robinson, who he noted had no problem digesting the entire playbook without issue. Woodward added that this was no surprise.

“When you sit down and talk to Wan’Dale since he’s been drafted or before he was drafted, all these scouts and coaches have always asked me, ‘What makes Wan’Dale so great?’ One thing, the kid is an absolute dog. That’s just on the field. But one thing that really makes him special is anything that I have ever said to that kid, he’s remembered,” Woodward said. “There was never an issue of taking anything I’ve told him or coached on in the meeting room to the field. It was second-hand. You could tell him some little detail about a route or a play, and it’s done on the field. That’s a very special trait to have as a wide receiver. Especially being in a pro-style system I’m assuming the Giants and a bunch of other teams will be running, helped him a bunch, and helped him tremendously. [Mentally], he’ll already be ready to go. Hear the play in the huddle, come out, break the huddle, line up in the slot or wherever it may be, and play fast and at a high level.”