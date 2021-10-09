NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper had high praise for the organization’s front office adding multiple players with explosive ability.

“That’s really one of the biggest things I see here,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The coaches, (the front office), they’ve done a great job at bringing players in who make plays. It’s like we didn’t make a lot of mistakes with the players we picked to play on this team.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy spoke about how the defense has used 30 different players through the first four weeks.

“That’s significantly high, if you think about it,” McCarthy said. “That’s usually in the teens in my experience over a four-game period. That excites us because we feel like that will really help us moving forward and then when the other guys do come back, the competition’s still there.”

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn believes their defense is becoming “connected” but mentioned that they must improve in the red zone and not allowing big plays.

“They’re starting to become connected, an extension of one another doing their job so the next guy can do his,” Quinn said. “We’ve got plenty of stuff to work on, don’t get me wrong. I’m completely pissed about the red zone. Still too many big plays for my liking, but I like the energy, the attitude and the style the group is playing with.”

Cowboys elevated FB Nick Ralston and TE Jeremy Sprinkle to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Eagles

According to Derrick Gunn, the Eagles are planning to start Andre Dillard at left tackle and Jordan Mailata at right tackle on Sunday.

at left tackle and at right tackle on Sunday. Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice takes a look at five draft prospects that the Eagles could be interested in next year, including Ole Miss QB Matt Corral , Rutgers DB Avery Young , Penn State S Jaquan Brisker , Iowa CB Riley Moss , and Texas A&M LG Kenyon Green .

, Rutgers DB , Penn State S , Iowa CB , and Texas A&M LG . Le’Raven Clark to their active roster. ( Eagles elevated OTto their active roster. ( NFLTR

Giants

Giants’ OL coach Rob Sale said that the team is currently unable to evaluate practice squad T Isaiah Wilson until he gets in shape. Wilson working with OL consultant Pat Flaherty. (Dan Duggan)

said that the team is currently unable to evaluate practice squad T until he gets in shape. Wilson working with OL consultant Pat Flaherty. (Dan Duggan) Giants elevated OT Korey Cunningham to their active roster.

to their active roster. Giants placed OL Jonotthan Harrison on the practice squad injured list.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said the organization has re-hired a few of their training staff interns and has retired trainer Bubba Tyer volunteering while trainer Ryan Vermillion is on leave. (Ben Standig)

said the organization has re-hired a few of their training staff interns and has retired trainer Bubba Tyer volunteering while trainer is on leave. (Ben Standig) Washington RB Antonio Gibson said he suffered a stress fracture in his shin but doesn’t feel much pain from the issue. (Nicki Jhabvala)

said he suffered a stress fracture in his shin but doesn’t feel much pain from the issue. (Nicki Jhabvala) Washington elevated WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their active roster. (NFLTR)