NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he isn’t considering benching WR Jalen Reagor because having the 2020 first-round pick in the lineup still gives them their best chance to win.

“No. Again, we’re trying to put the guys — we go out there and we’re seeing who gives us the best chance to win,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “We played all five wideouts yesterday. Greg [Ward] played seven plays, J.J. [Arcega-Whiteside] played fifteen plays, then obviously the guys that started started. So, I’m comfortable with the roles they’re in right now. I have not thought about that and not thought through that because I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the team because I think Jalen Reagor gives us the best chance to win.”

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon said DE Derek Barnett had to leave Sunday’s game with a rib issue. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said the offense will continue to evolve as the season unfolds and interim OC Freddie Kitchens gets more time in his role.

“I think as we go through the remainder of the season, there’s going to be a little bit of evolution just with the usage of our players and the personalities of some of the coaches within the play-calling and the development of the game plan will probably come on out,” Judge said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that it’s going to be flipped on its head immediately, but over the course of time that will naturally take place. That being said, having a normal week does allow a lot more freedom to kind of get in there and kind of dig into some different things.”

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are hopeful CB Adoree’ Jackson and WR Sterling Shepard will return this week.

Washington Washington DT Jonathan Allen said the team has to focus on not letting their winning streak die. “I still think I hate losing more than I like winning,” Allen said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “When you win, that’s what we’re supposed to do. You don’t reward a fish for swimming. … Now we have to look at [ourselves] with a critical eye. We can’t get complacent.” Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team has to take this win streak one day at a time. “What we talked about was really about position,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala. “We’ve got one more game, and then we’ve got the five-game round robin. We’re going to have to take on the Raiders and get ready for them, and then we’ll worry about the next five games.”