NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Former Chargers DL coach Giff Smith is interviewing with the Cowboy for the same position on their staff. (Ed Werder)
Eagles
- The perception by many outside the league is that Eagles HC Doug Pederson lost a power struggle with GM Howie Roseman, who Lurie doesn’t appear to blame for the team’s recent struggles, per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo: “Howie hired Doug in the first place because he thought he could control him. Doug stopped being controllable, so Howie fired Doug, and I’m convinced Howie will hire a new puppet to replace him.”
- Lombardo also talked to a league source familiar with Pederson’s thinking who said the decision to bench Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld wasn’t solely on him: “Doug did exactly what the suits told him to do.”
- Fox broadcaster and former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman said on the Michael Irvin podcast he talked with Pederson and got the impression a difference in opinion of how the quarterback position should be handled in 2021 played a role in his departure: “It’s my belief that Doug Pederson felt that Jalen Hurts probably [should be] the quarterback going forward. But how does that mesh [with Wentz’s contract situation]? I believe it all came down to how they’re going to handle Carson Wentz.” (Paul Domowitch)
- According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there was a split between the scouts and VP of player personnel Andy Weidl versus Roseman regarding WRs Justin Jefferson and eventual Eagles first-round WR Jalen Reagor.
- Weidl and the scouts were higher on Jefferson than Reagor and thought he would fit in any scheme. They thought the team could trade back and land Reagor but Roseman really liked Reagor’s speed and thought the Vikings would take him if they traded out. As a video showed, Minnesota was elated to get Jefferson.
- NBC Sports’ John Clark writes the Eagles are interested in Ohio State HC Ryan Day, who was the QB coach in Philadelphia in 2015.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes if the Eagles want to hire Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka they’ll have to wait until the Chiefs’ season is done, potentially in February.
- According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, several executives from other NFC East teams view University of Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell as a “good fit” for the Eagles.
- La Canfora adds that Fickell is currently considered a “hot name” around league circles.
- Eagles assistant TE coach Mike Bartrum interviewed for the head coaching job at Marshall University. (Clark)
Giants
- Per the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, Giants OT Andrew Thomas had surgery on his left ankle to correct an issue that bothered him this season. He’s expected to be ready for OTAs.
Washington
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes a veteran quarterback might make the most sense for Washington in 2021 and Patriots QB Cam Newton is an obvious connection given his expiring contract and history with HC Ron Rivera.
- Ben Standig reports that the current expectation for the Washington Football Team’s GM search is that they will hire a candidate outside of the organization.