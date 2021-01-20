NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released updated compensatory pick projections. Typically Korte’s projections are the most accurate available, but he acknowledges this year will be potentially less accurate because of changes to the league’s confidential formula stemming from the new CBA and the pandemic.
- Nevertheless, Korte projects the Cowboys to receive third, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks for losing CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb and S Jeff Heath in free agency.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cowboys will roll over approximately $25,443,439 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
- The Cowboys will name former Falcons OLB coach Aden Durde as their new defensive line coach. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye reports Colts OC Nick Sirianni had a “good interview” for the Eagles’ head coaching job on Tuesday and there is “optimism” about the coaching staff he could bring to Philadelphia.
- According to John Clark of NBC, Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland ” still has a chance” to stay with Philadelphia. Clark notes that Stoutland is still under contract with Eagles but could return to coaching college football. He was linked to the Alabama job that went to former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone.
- According to Howard Eskin of WTXF-TV, many players have sent Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie “quite a few text messages” from players on the team in support of promoting RBs coach Duce Staley to head coach: “I hear it is most likely going to come down to Josh McDaniels or Duce Staley. The reason that I believe that is what I hear is Howie (Roseman) really likes Josh McDaniels…Jeffrey Lurie not quite at that point and the interview with Duce Staley, from what I was told, really went well. Jeffrey Lurie has also received quite a few text messages from players who are in support of Duce Staley. How much that means, I don’t know, but that will obviously have some input. In Duce’s interview he was very through, had some good ideas for coaches, especially offensive and defensive coordinators, both from the pros and from college. He has got guys from what I understand he has talked to if he gets the job. He is prepared. From what I understand that has impressed Jeffrey Lurie,” via 94WIP.
- The Lions requested permission to interview Eagles ST coordinator Dave Fipp but were blocked by Philadelphia. (Dave Birkett)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes that the Giants face a huge decision with DL Leonard Williams after his breakout 11.5 sack season while playing on the franchise tag. Keeping him from hitting the open market won’t be cheap.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Giants will roll over approximately $4,801,375 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
- Giants OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo‘s contract expired and the Giants have not renewed it as they survey their options. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- New York wanted to retain DeGuglielmo but was unable to come to an agreement, so he’s exploring his options as well. (Dan Duggan)
Washington
- ESPN’s John Keim notes Washington G Brandon Scherff was a big fan of playing under HC Ron Rivera and seems on board to return on a long-term deal. Washington still will likely need to pay Scherff around $15 million a year on a new deal, still.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to NFL executives to paint a full picture of the situation the Texans find themselves in with QB Deshaun Watson. The consensus is that Watson is worth at least three first-round picks and probably another high pick for good measure. Washington is mentioned by league executives as a team that could pursue a deal for Watson.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Washington will roll over approximately $15,830,173 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
- Washington closed its team facility Wednesday and will likely keep it closed the rest of the week following a COVID-19 outbreak among some coaches and staff members. (Tom Pelissero)