NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

2020 was probably Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott‘s worst season as a professional, as between the fumble problems, inefficiency and losing, there seemed to be far more negatives than positives. However, Elliott still enters 2021 as Dallas’ unquestioned feature back and the team is confident their running game is still in good hands.

“I was very impressed with Zeke from Day 1 in person,” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said after the season, via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I don’t have the concerns the outside opinion has. I think it’s been a tough year as far as running the ball and the way we ran the ball compared to maybe some of his past experiences. But I have no concerns about Zeke. I think he’s a big-time player and he will continue to be the feature component of our offense.”

If there is any change this season, Machota writes that the Cowboys could try to get dynamic No. 2 RB Tony Pollard more involved in the offense. That’s easier said than done for OC Kellen Moore , though, given how many weapons the team has on that side of the ball.

Regarding Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's practice session in which he's seen throwing passing Wednesday morning, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports that he's coming along "really well" from his ankle surgery.

According to Rapoport, Prescott is expected to be ready for training camp but they "will not put him in harm's way" by overworking him.

The Cowboys have spoken with Alabama CB Patrick Surtain. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Per NBC Sports’ Adam Hermann, NFL Media’s Kyle Brandt reports the Eagles have had a lot of pre-draft contact with LSU WR Terrace Marshall.

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan points out that the Giants went out of character to sign some of the key free agents they landed this year. Combined, WR Kenny Golladay , CB Adoree’ Jackson , WR John Ross , DT Danny Shelton and TE Kyle Rudolph all missed more games than they played last season.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman typically is cautious when it comes to injuries, telling the team website last year: "Hurt guys get hurt. That's a phrase we have in scouting. It's just the truth. It's very difficult for hurt guys to last. They just manage to get hurt."

typically is cautious when it comes to injuries, telling the team website last year: “Hurt guys get hurt. That’s a phrase we have in scouting. It’s just the truth. It’s very difficult for hurt guys to last. They just manage to get hurt.” Players like Golladay, Ross and Jackson have extensive injury histories and an entry physical flagged a foot injury for Rudolph that will need surgery, even if he’s not expected to miss time.

However, Raanan says the Giants were willing to overlook that this year because they’re feeling the pressure to get results and needed to add a bunch of talent to the roster one way or another.

Auburn WR Eli Stove, who also returns kicks and punts and played gunner on special teams, has met virtually with the Giants. (Justin Melo)

Washington

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports mentions Washington WR Cam Sims as a potential sleeper candidate to be traded to a receiver-needy team.

Washington's new WR Adam Humphries' one-year deal includes a $990,000 base salary to go along with a $50,000 roster bonus. $150,000 of his contract is guaranteed. (John Keim)

‘ one-year deal includes a $990,000 base salary to go along with a $50,000 roster bonus. $150,000 of his contract is guaranteed. (John Keim) Humphries can also earn up to $600,000 in incentives in 2021. (John Keim)