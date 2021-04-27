NFC Notes: Cowboys Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident his team could get a really talented defensive player at pick No. 10: “We got a good chance to get a top defensive player.” (Calvin Watkins)
- Jones also mentioned that the team won’t let needs get in the way of taking the best player available: “Don’t be stupid over your needs. Don’t be ridiculous.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Jones explained that the biggest challenge this year is understanding players’ health: “We’re not as prepared as I’d like to be on medical.” (Gehlken)
- On his reported interest in Florida TE Kyle Pitts, Jones said that rumor is a “distortion:” “We’re not going into to go in there and spend an inordinate value to go up there and get him.”(Ed Werder)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team would like to add speed in the draft: “More speed would definitely help us.” (Gehlken)
- McCarthy also mentioned the team wants to be more aggressive at the cornerback position. (Jane Slater)
- McCarthy expects them to add at least one offensive lineman: “I don’t think you ever pass up on offensive line, particularly from a depth standpoint.” (Gehlken)
- As for QB Dak Prescott‘s rehab from a broken leg, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they’re happy with where he’s it: “Where we sit right now, we couldn’t be happier. He’s making a tremendous amount of progress. We expect him to be 110 percent.” (Werder)
- According to McCarthy, the Cowboys want to add competition to the quarterback room behind Prescott. (Gehlken)
Eagles
- According to Manish Mehta, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has had serious conversations about trading into the top ten picks. Mehta adds Roseman is willing to part with non-first-round picks or players to move up if the player he wants is still available.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Eagles are widely expected to trade TE Zach Ertz this weekend, perhaps to a team that misses out on a tight end it wants in a shallow class.
- Pauline adds six to seven teams are believed to be interested in Ertz, including the Indianapolis Colts.
- Pauline mentions Roseman loves Michigan DE Kwity Paye and sees a lot of Eagles DE Brandon Graham in him. Paye is on the table for the Eagles at No. 12 in the first round.
Giants
- Ian Rapoport appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said that it is a possibility that the Patriots could move up to No. 11 via a trade with the Giants to draft a quarterback.
- NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton believes Miami DE Jaelan Phillips could be the Giants’ draft pick, meaning GM Dave Gettleman will have the pass rusher he has reportedly been after.
- Stapleton goes on to mention that Phillips is exactly what New York needs on defense, but is unsure if they are willing to take a chance on him with the No. 11 pick.
Washington
- New Washington G Ereck Flowers told Josina Anderson he is excited to play for Washington again after being traded following a year with the Dolphins: “I’m very excited and anxious to get back up there because I love the O-line room and I already had a good relationship with coach John Matsko as well. This is best for me.”
- According to ESPN’s John Keim, Flowers isn’t necessarily guaranteed to start, but provides Washington another option who can compete and provide depth.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports Washington views Flowers as an offensive guard, making tackle still a draft need.
