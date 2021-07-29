NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says rumors persist that the Cowboys explored a trade for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard at one point this offseason and they’re a potential landing spot if Miami decides to deal the veteran.

The Cowboys released a statement saying QB Dak Prescott left practice early with a sore shoulder: “After leaving today’s practice early with soreness in his right arm, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent an MRI examination in Oxnard, CA. The results of that test showed that Prescott has a muscle strain in his right shoulder.” (Jane Slater)

However, the fact that the muscle strain was visible on an MRI could be an indicator that the injury is more serious and Prescott will be week-to-week instead of day-to-day. (Dr. David Chao)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they proceed cautiously with all of their players in training camp: “Were going to err on the side of caution every step of the way. With any player we have here this early on most people are just starting camp we will be cautious we have no concerns.” (Calvin Watkins)

McCarthy said Prescott won’t throw for the next few days and his issue is considered a “fatigue injury” that isn’t of high concern. (Slater)

Cowboys S Malik Hooker mentioned that he’s halfway to being fully vaccinated and just needs to get his second shot. (Watkins)

Eagles

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer raises the possibility of the Eagles keeping TE Zach Ertz and instead trading TE Dallas Goedert to the Texans as a part of any deal for Deshaun Watson .

claims he sees him as a part of the team come Week 1, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo points out all is still not well, as Ertz wore his shorts inside out to hide the Eagles logo on them. Goedert and Eagles WR Jalen Reagor failed the conditioning test to start training camp. Reagor also has been in a tough place dealing with the death of a close friend. (McLane)

failed the conditioning test to start training camp. Reagor also has been in a tough place dealing with the death of a close friend. (McLane) Eagles G Brandon Brooks left Thursday’s practice with a hamstring issue and underwent a precautionary evaluation. (Mike Garafolo)

Giants

Kelvin Benjamin tells Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com that he was upset with how HC Joe Judge treated him with the Giants.

“It was just like they were trying to sabotage me to get me out of there,” Benjamin said.“I just felt like from Day 1, once I stepped on the field, once I put on the colors, he never liked me. He didn’t even want me there.”

Benjamin feels like Judge’s entire demeanor was fake, while GM Dave Gettleman was easier to deal with.

“To be honest, man, I just felt like it was all a hoax,” Benjamin said. “I felt like they didn’t give me a chance. I finished the conditioning. I finished all of that. I did what I was supposed to do. Everybody in the building was telling me I looked great. They never wanted the narrative to be good about me.”

“Dave was the one that got me here — and Dave knew exactly what went down. I’m a team guy. I’ve been on a winning team before. I get the politics in the league and stuff. But the thing with me is: Don’t sit there and try to bash my game and let the story run wild. Just tell the truth. Be honest.”

Benjamin believes Judge will ultimately be a failure in the league.

“I have a perspective on Joe Judge,” Benjamin said. “He’s not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day. You can tell he’s one-sided about everything. He’s a know-it-all. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. We all can learn from each other. We’re all humans at the end of the day. The true colors will come out.”

Benjamin mentioned that he’s a big fan of QB Daniel Jones : “I’ll be watching him.” (Rosenblatt)

Judge declined to comment on the details behind Benjamin's sudden release on Wednesday: "We're going to keep it between us… I wish him well." (Zack Rosenblatt)

Giants G Shane Lemieux sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s practice. (Matt Lombardo)

sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s practice. (Matt Lombardo) The Giants worked out WR Cody Core. (Aaron Wilson)

Washington

Regarding some players refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Washington HC Ron Rivera admitted that he’s “beyond frustrated” with the situation.

“I’m truly frustrated. I’m beyond frustrated,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic.

As for Washington re-signing DE Jonathan Allen and TE Logan Thomas, Rivera said both players fit into their plans for the future and wanted to give them “some stability.”

“We wanted to get (them) taken care of,” Rivera said. “We wanted to get (them) taken care of. These are guys we believe fit us going into the future. It gives them some stability, and it shows other players that we are most certainly working to keep our own. That’s how you build a team. You sign those guys and keep those guys around.”