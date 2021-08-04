NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

said his rehab from ankle surgery has taken longer than he expected: “I wouldn’t say I’m quite 100 percent yet, to be completely candid but I’m real close … I’m trying to be the best Amari Cooper that I can be, trying to be better than I’ve ever been.” (Todd Archer) Cooper now weighs 215 pounds but is hoping to hit his playing weight of 210 pounds to become faster. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

has built a clear lead over OT in the competition to start at left tackle. He adds it’s good timing for Mailata, given the 24-year-old is in a contract year and a good season will set him up for a very, very nice payday.

commented on his diminished role with the team following the return of WR : “Alshon came back healthy and that was his spot. So I kind of just went back into my role.” (Jeff McLane) Fulgham felt it wasn’t his job to question the coaches. (McLane)

Eagles Jordan Howard dished on former RBdished on former Dolphins Chan Gailey‘s opinion of him last season: “Last year I went to Miami and the offensive coordinator told me I really didn’t fit the offense.” ( OC‘s opinion of him last season: “Last year I went to Miami and the offensive coordinator told me I really didn’t fit the offense.” ( Josh Tolentino

Giants

’s hamstring is not significantly injured and that he will undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury. Giants’ HC Joe Judge said Golladay is seeing a doctor and that the worst-case scenario has been avoided. (Kim Jones)

Washington

Washington solved its dilemma of whether to play 2020 sixth-round breakout Kamren Curl or established veteran Landon Collins at safety by electing to go with both. So far in training camp, Curl, Collins and free-agent pickup Bobby McCain have all been on the field for a significant number of snaps, with Curl and McCain’s backgrounds as cornerbacks helping give the team flexibility in the secondary.

“It is exciting when you do have a guy that plays a safety position and that played corner at one point in his career,” Washington HC Ron Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “Because you know he’s got cover skills beyond being in the post or being in the half or being in the quarter.”

Washington HC Ron Rivera says DL James Smith-Williams is “going to be part of the rotation” behind DE Chase Young and DE Montez Sweat. (Ben Standig)