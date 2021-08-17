NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says QB Dak Prescott will be limited in practice, while also stating that he won’t be participating in any team drills: “We just really don’t want to put him in position to re-injure it.“

McCarthy mentioned that Prescott won't play in the fourth preseason game, with the only possibility for him to play in the preseason will be this weekend's game. (Jon Machota)

McCarthy noted DT Trysten Hill is close to returning: “He’s doing very well.” (Machota)

Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa said he is happy with his role: "I'm getting more reps with the starters, so that's gonna help me progress. I gotta hold it down until ( Neville Gallimore ) gets back. Just be someone they can rely on, someone that can come in, hit the ground running and help us win right away." (Machota)

Second-year WR CeeDee Lamb is leaning on veteran experience to help perfect his craft, as he was seen talking with WR Amari Cooper about his release: "I was just asking him about a release that he had hit. He was giving me the rundown, putting me in his shoes, his mind. …He gave me the clues as far as how to move a guy, just be deceptive." (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

Giants owner John Mara admits it has been hard to see the team perform below expectations in recent years: “I would say that’s an understatement … I want to see us win some games.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Mara wouldn't say GM Dave Gettleman is specifically on the hot seat: "We're all on the hot seat, with our fans in particular."

is specifically on the hot seat: “We’re all on the hot seat, with our fans in particular.” Mara also praised HC Joe Judge : “I’m convinced we have the right guy at the helm.” (Dan Salomone)

Gettleman isn't worried about the offensive line's struggles: "We believe in Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux . You continue to look. Every day we're looking [for help]. My gut tells me more players are going to come available after the second preseason game, and after cuts to 53." (Matt Lombardo)

and . You continue to look. Every day we’re looking [for help]. My gut tells me more players are going to come available after the second preseason game, and after cuts to 53.” (Matt Lombardo) Gettleman has high expectations for this team: “I’m not going to put a win total on it. We have expectations. None of us are in this to lose … I think we have a legitimately competitive football team.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

On QB Daniel Jones , Gettleman said he should know if he is the answer: “We certainly hope so. He’s for all the physical skills and all the mental skills. … I think we’ll have a pretty good idea when the season’s over.” (Vacchiano)

Gettleman said first-round WR Kadarius Toney 's rough start to training camp doesn't impact the team's opinion of him: "It doesn't make us any less enthused about him. The kid's a tremendous talent." (Vacchiano)

‘s rough start to training camp doesn’t impact the team’s opinion of him: “It doesn’t make us any less enthused about him. The kid’s a tremendous talent.” (Vacchiano) Giants LB Reggie Ragland cited his familiarity with scheme, players, and coaches when asked why he signed with the team: “I knew it was a great scheme. I knew it would be a great fit for me.” (Salomone)

cited his familiarity with scheme, players, and coaches when asked why he signed with the team: “I knew it was a great scheme. I knew it would be a great fit for me.” (Salomone) Judge said he’ll meet with doctors to discuss the next steps for RB Saquon Barkley: “He responded well last week to the volume and the load.” (Vacchiano)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said K Dustin Hopkins has the kicking job locked up despite missing both of his preseason kicks, adding that he needs more time to work with LS Cameron Cheeseman.

“He’s our kicker,” Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. “For right now, we’re going to continue to work it. We’ve got to continue to work on the timing and the rhythm. It is going to be a little bit different. Different snapper, has a little bit more velocity and it’s been a little bit of a challenge, but we’ve got a few weeks. That’s why you have training camp to get those things right.”

Rivera says the release of WR Kelvin Harmon was due to the depth in the wide receiver room. (Ben Standig)

was due to the depth in the wide receiver room. (Ben Standig) Rivera added TE Temarrick Hemingway is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury. (Nicki Jhabvala)