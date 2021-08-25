NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is gradually building up his level of participation with hopes of getting integrated in team drills in the near future. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team “feels great” about where Prescott is at in his recovery.

“He hit the target for the number of throws,” McCarthy said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I had a chance to watch it. I thought he looked good. The most important thing is how he feels afterwards. I thought he had another good day. The opportunity to go back to back is important, so still continue to build up on the volume of throws.”

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence has been impressed with first-round LB Micah Parsons: “Oh Micah, I mean, you never know what you’re gonna get from Micah. Man, I tell ya. I think it’s a good thing. He brings a lot of juice. He’s always talking sh*t. I love little Micah. Micah’s my boy.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, talks between the Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert haven’t really progressed much even though the Eagles view Goedert as a cornerstone-level player and he’s also highly-regarded around the league.

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata continued to work with the first-team unit at left tackle even with the return of Andre Dillard and the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane writes you can just about put a pin in that competition.

Giants

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, Giants CB Adoree Jackson sustained an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice and was eventually carted to the team facility before reemerging with a wrap on his foot.

Giants HC Joe Judge said RB Saquon Barkley had an excused absence from Wednesday’s practice and is expected to return on Thursday.

Washington

Washington DC Jack Del Rio said S Landon Collins is “moving around well” after recovering from an Achilles injury: “Landon’s done everything we’ve asked of him. He’s moving around as well as I’ve seen him. He’s had a great training camp.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

