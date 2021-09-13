NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington, Cam Newton

Cowboys
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said LB Jaylon Smith and LB Leighton Vander Esch‘s usage isn’t set in stone. They played just 16 and 14 snaps respectively on Thursday: “This is early. We’re certainly expecting those guys to play a lot. Some games, it will be a lot. Some games, it will be more balanced. …I would expect that to move around as the season progresses.” (Michael Gehlken)
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said that his team’s “dog mentality” came out today and complimented his second-year QB Jalen Hurts on being in control of the game. Hurts said it wasn’t so much about being in control, but just going out and executing what he was coached to do, and played within the system.
“It’s not a thing about control. It’s a thing of me going out there and doing what I’m coached to do,” Hurts said via The Athletic. “I always talk about executing. I want to execute at a high level, whatever that is, running the ball, throwing the ball, alignment things, situation things, I just want to execute at a high level, so we go through it. We’re on the same page, we prepare together, we do all these things together. We try and be on the same page when we go about our business.”
- Sirianni said Eagles WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside is day-to-day with an ankle injury while S Marcus Epps is in the concussion protocol. (Zach Berman)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan mentions Giants WR Sterling Shepard‘s dead money cap hit increased from $4 million to $8 million in 2022 after his deal was restructured, making him more likely to stick around next year.
- According to Duggan, DB Logan Ryan‘s restructured contract means the team may be less likely to extend S Jabrill Peppers.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says the Giants were also interested in signing RB Latavius Murray before he landed with the Ravens.
Washington
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Washington Football Team is expected to move forward with backups Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen for now after the injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick.
- Veteran QB Cam Newton is available and obviously has a lot of familiarity already with the offense from his years in Carolina with many members of the coaching staff. But Rapoport says there’s not interest in Newton from Washington yet.
- Washington HC Ron Rivera confirmed the team will not look to add a quarterback Fitzpatrick out for a while. (JP Finlay)
- The Washington Football Team worked out LB Devante Downs, according to Aaron Wilson.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!