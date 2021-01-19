NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ executive VP Stephen Jones spoke about the potential cap crisis that the pandemic has created for some teams around the league this offseason.

“(It’s) one of the things we’re going to have to see where we are, and it will affect all 32 (teams),” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It will affect our team. It’s just what the consequences of the virus have had on our cap situation going forward, and where is that salary cap going to be? What kind of cap are we going to manage into? All of those things will play a role in terms of players that we keep that are under contract, what potentially we can sign. Obviously, Dak being at the top of that list, and then going from there.”

Eagles

Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels seems to be a strong candidate for the Eagles head coaching position.

seems to be a strong candidate for the Eagles head coaching position. Albert Breer also says that the team is looking into McDaniels, as owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman are “intrigued” by the type of offense he could build around either quarterback they go with.

and GM are “intrigued” by the type of offense he could build around either quarterback they go with. Breer adds that Bills’ OC Brian Daboll still hasn’t made the firm decision to stay in Buffalo and could potentially be willing to listen to a pitch by the Eagles.