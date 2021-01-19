NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
Cowboys’ executive VP Stephen Jones spoke about the potential cap crisis that the pandemic has created for some teams around the league this offseason.
“(It’s) one of the things we’re going to have to see where we are, and it will affect all 32 (teams),” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It will affect our team. It’s just what the consequences of the virus have had on our cap situation going forward, and where is that salary cap going to be? What kind of cap are we going to manage into? All of those things will play a role in terms of players that we keep that are under contract, what potentially we can sign. Obviously, Dak being at the top of that list, and then going from there.”
- Machota also takes a look at potential free agents that the Cowboys could use on defense, including some of the top safety options such as Broncos’ S Justin Simmons, Vikings’ S Anthony Harris, Saints’ S Marcus Williams, Colts’ S Malik Hooker, Jets’ S Marcus Maye, Falcons’ S Keanu Neal, and Rams’ S John Johnson.
- At cornerback, Machota believes the Cowboys could be a good fit for veteran CB Richard Sherman who is unlikely to return to the 49ers. Machota also mentions Packers’ CB Kevin King as another potential option.
- To shore up the defensive line, Machota suggests players such as Giants’ DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Bengals’ DT Mike Daniels, and Raiders’ DE Takk McKinley.
- The Cowboys could also use a boost at linebacker, with Machota seeing Lions’ linebackers Reggie Ragland and Jarrad Davis as options, as well as Chiefs’ LB Damien Wilson.
Eagles
- Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels seems to be a strong candidate for the Eagles head coaching position.
- Albert Breer also says that the team is looking into McDaniels, as owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman are “intrigued” by the type of offense he could build around either quarterback they go with.
- Breer adds that Bills’ OC Brian Daboll still hasn’t made the firm decision to stay in Buffalo and could potentially be willing to listen to a pitch by the Eagles.
Washington
Veteran Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan is unsure if he will return next season but still gives praise to HC Ron Rivera on a great season, adding in that the team has certainly shown potential with their playoff game against Tampa Bay.
“He pressed a lot of the right buttons with us players and made us want to play for him,” Kerrigan said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “The way Coach Rivera handled things this season, the way he took care of us as players, he really worked to make us fresh on Sundays. As a player, you really appreciate that — a coach that’s not going to try and grind you into the dirt on Wednesday and Thursday. You could just tell that there was good, positive energy around the locker room, around the building. Obviously, he had his battle. You would have never known he was going through that the way he handled himself. I do believe the team is on the up. I believe we got a good foundation. I mean, hell, we barely lost to the Buccaneers and we didn’t particularly play that well in that game. It shows you the kind of potential we have as a team.”