NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Eagles

Washington

Former NFL HC Mike Shanahan praised former Washington personnel executive Kyle Smith for his work at the organization now that he’s been hired by the Atlanta Falcons as their new general manager.

“You could see at a very young age that Kyle left no stone unturned relative to evaluating somebody both on and off the field,” Shanahan said, via Nicki Jhabvala. “He was one of the best I had been around. … People would always ask me about Kyle, and I’d say there’s no way they would ever let him out of the building — and if they do, they’re complete idiots.”

Former Washington HC Jay Gruden added that Smith helped prepare for all scenarios around the NFL Draft and worked closely with coaches before owner Daniel Snyder ultimately made selection.

“Every year that I was there, we had a pretty good draft class, with a couple exceptions,” Gruden said. “[Smith] was really good about listening to the coaches because the coaches also did evaluations. … When it came our time to pick, we’d always talk about the picks, where we’d like to go, what happens if [the player] is gone, and did all our scenarios. And then [owner Daniel Snyder] would come in off his yacht and make the pick.”