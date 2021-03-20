NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ DE Brent Urban ‘s one-year, $1.75million guaranteed deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary guaranteed, and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.75million guaranteed deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary guaranteed, and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Cowboys’ DL Carlos Watkins ‘ one-year, $1.75million contract includes a $400,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.1million, and up to $250,000 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ one-year, $1.75million contract includes a $400,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.1million, and up to $250,000 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson) Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu met with the Cowboys at the Senior Bowl. He mentioned that he is capable of playing at safety as well. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice offers some free agents worth watching for the Eagles now that we’re in the second wave of free agency.

Washington

Washington’s recently signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick feels he is playing at the highest level of his career despite being 38 years old.

“I have a lot of great football ahead of me, which sounds crazy,” said Fitzpatrick, via John Keim of ESPN. “After last season I was sitting with my wife and saying, ‘I think I’m playing better than I ever have and I still love playing this game.’ She looked at me and said, ‘You’d be crazy to not keep playing.'”

Fitzpatrick mentioned that this free-agent run for him was the “most sought-after” he’s been throughout his 17-year career.

“I was just talking to my dad about it the other day, it was interesting that in year 17, this was the most sought-after I have been in my whole career,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick, who has now played on nine different teams throughout his career, believes his success as a journeyman around the league has been a major part of his legacy.

“Part of my story is skipping around to different teams and trying to instill belief and just show that passion,” Fitzpatrick said. “In Miami, it was getting guys that maybe didn’t believe in themselves before to believe. Every time I go to a new place it’s a new opportunity, a new adventure, a new journey for me and I get to reinvent myself and I have to prove myself and earn the respect of the guys.”

Washington’s new WR Curtis Samuel said playing alongside his college teammate, WR Terry McLaurin, was a big factor in him signing with the WFT.

“We always talked about being teammates. That [sounded] far-fetched. The opportunity presented itself. I was like, hold on I got the opportunity to play with him? Phenomenal player; great athlete… It’s amazing.”