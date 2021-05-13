NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there was a contingent of the Cowboys’ brass who felt that LB Micah Parsons was the best defensive player in the draft, which would have weighed on them even if one of the top two cornerbacks was available.

Eagles

New Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson said he did not expect his release from the Lions but was glad to get claimed by Philadelphia.

“It was kind of scary,” Johnson said, via ProFootballTalk. “It only lasted 24 hours, but it was weird. Kudos to those who have been through it before. I’m ready to roll here.”

Johnson said he’s had a “great offseason” after playing a full 16 games for the first time in his career last season dealing with knee injuries in 2018 and 2019, but played a full 16 games last season.

“I feel great,” Johnson said of his health. “Better than I’ve felt in a long time. It’s been a great offseason. I’m excited to be an Eagle.”

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye thinks the Cardinals and Eagles could be viable trade partners in a deal exchanging LB Jordan Hicks for TE Zach Ertz .

for TE . Hicks is cheap and his return to Philadelphia would fill a need for the Eagles. Arizona could use a pass-catching tight end and has the salary cap space to absorb Ertz’s contract.

Washington

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Football Team player recently hosted for a tryout at their rookie minicamp tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Washington will only host its draft picks and other players eligible to participate who were on last year’s roster.

According to Nicki Jhabvala, among rookie tryouts who did not test positive were CB Nelson Lokombo and OL Logan Bandy, but they will now have to look for other opportunities.