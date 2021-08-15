NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
- After speaking with sources, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN’s sense is that there is “zero concern” that QB Dak Prescott‘s shoulder injury will linger.
- Regarding the Cowboys’ defense, Fowler writes that the buzz around defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is palpable. In fact, Fowler mentions that some within the Cowboys are already wondering whether Quinn will get another head-coaching job after the season.
- As for the team’s receivers, Fowler reports that the money crunch at the position is real with Michael Gallup in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year and Amari Cooper owed $20 million. Fowler says Dallas would like to keep both, but it just may not be possible.
- Todd Archer reports that TE Sean McKeon has suffered a high-ankle sprain and there is no timetable for his return. He will rest and be re-evaluated but could miss 4-6 weeks.
Eagles
Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni says that rookie WR Devonta Smith is still injured and didn’t want to provide a timetable for his impending return.
“Right now, he’s day-to-day,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t want to put a timetable as far as if he’ll be ready for Thursday. I don’t know yet. So, he’s working hard and working hard to get back, and our trainers and our strength staff are doing a great job of bringing him back. So, he’s day to day, and look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon.”
- Sirianni said he hasn’t yet made a decision on a starting left tackle even with Andre Dillard’s injury. He also adds that he wants to see Jordan Mailata more. (Jeff McLane)
Washington
Washington HC Ron Rivera praised second-year DE Chase Young for his ability to learn pass-rushing tactics that don’t purely rely on his athleticism.
“I think it’s about having a plan more so than anything else and just not relying on your tremendous athletic ability,” Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. “Secondly, as he’s developing that repertoire, he has to have a good feel for setting up one to complement the other. These are all things that as he gets more and more experience, becomes more of a veteran player, it will become even more natural. That’s one of the tough things. When you get these really good players coming from college football to the NFL, their initial thought is I’ve always been better than everybody. Then as they catch up to this league and these guys are just as good, in a lot of cases now it really becomes where you’ve got to be able to rely on what your repertoire is of past moves. What your counters are, how quickly your counters come.”
