NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

  • Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones on QB Dak Prescott playing through a calf strain: “Big old thumbs up. I feel good about his status.”
  • Cowboys’ VP Stephen Jones also had good things to say about Prescott: “We’re very confident. He obviously feels like he’s gonna be playing. I wouldn’t bet against him.” (Jon Machota)
  • NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week.
  • According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, OL Connor Williams was fined $16,394, also for unsportsmanlike conduct.
  • Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs was fined $7,981 for unnecessary roughness. (Rapoport)

Eagles

Washington

  • Adam Schefter reports that Washington RB Antonio Gibson played with a hairline fracture in his shin in the early part of the season and struggled to perform well through the injury.
  • Gibson had an MRI on the injury but still played against the Packers this week.

