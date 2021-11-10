NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup said he is eager to return from the injured reserve and begin contributing.

“I’ve been ready to get back for so long and they playing great ball,” Gallup said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “So, I just want to be a part of it and I want to help my team take it all the way. I’m very anxious.”

Gallup feels fortunate that his calf strain was not season-ending.

“It was definitely very frustrating,” Gallup said. “It comes with the game, injuries happen and for me fortunately it wasn’t anything to keep me out the whole season. I’m blessed about that but definitely mad that I did take that injury. But, it’s something to overcome that’s all it is.”

Gallup compared his calf injury to Dak Prescott‘s, describing that his was a Grade 2 issue and required longer to recover.

“It’s a whole lot different,” Gallup said. “He drives back [and] every now and then he might take off. I’m running every play, there’s a difference. It’s up to three different grades of calf strains, luckily his was just one and I’m pretty sure mine was a two. Just [took] a little bit longer [to recover].”

Gallup isn’t concerned that his missed time will impact his contract situation and wants to focus on winning.

“It is what it is, it happens,” Gallup said. “I got plenty of film, I’m not too worried about that, but at the same time it’s like I just want to win. That’s it. I’m not worried about [a new contract]. That’s going to come eventually but I just want to get back out there and play ball.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said OL Connor McGovern (pectoral) is ready to play in Week 10 but OL Connor Williams will continue starting at left guard. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said DE Josh Sweat is in the league’s concussion protocol. (Tim McManus)

said DE is in the league’s concussion protocol. (Tim McManus) A total of 38 NFL scouts and executives will be in attendance of Saturday’s game between the University of Pittsburgh and North Carolina, including Eagles GM Howie Roseman. The main attraction presumably includes Pittburgh QB Kenny Pickett and North Carolina QB Sam Howell. (Johnny McGonigal)

