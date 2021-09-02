NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Zach Ertz, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

“We didn’t have the pieces in place to say, ‘All we have to do is get a quarterback we can win now,'” Rivera said via Michael Silver of the team website. “I felt that if we could continue to put the rest of the pieces in place, why not do that? We like the guys that we have, and we like where we are, so why not add on a couple of pieces? Then, as we went through it, we felt, Wow — we’re shoring up the defense in free agency and the draft. Wow — we got a slot receiver and a speed receiver in free agency and drafted a speed receiver. Now let’s see if we can get everybody trained, get a veteran quarterback and see what happens.”

Rivera said the team poked around but the cost to trade up for a rookie quarterback was prohibitive.

“That would have defeated the whole purpose,” Rivera said. “We’re trying to build a team, not give up building blocks. Some people wanted way too much draft capital for the next two years. We weren’t through building. If we mortgaged our future on a player — and maybe he isn’t the right guy, and maybe we can’t afford to keep our core — it could have really set us back.” As for Fitzpatrick, there was a lot that compelled him about the situation in Washington, where he enters the season as the unquestioned starter with no one really looking over his shoulder for the first time in his 17-year career.