NFC Notes: Cowboys, Gardner Minshew, Eagles, Washington, Antonio Gibson

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RT La’el Collins (neck) will not practice on Friday and they are currently monitoring his condition: “We’re in a holding pattern.” (Jon Machota)

McCarthy said they want to avoid moving RG Zack Martin to right tackle in case Collins is unavailable: "I would hope that we don't have to go that way ever again." (Jon Machota)

Calvin Watkins points out that Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele will take over for Collins if he's unavailable, while McCarthy said Nsekhe "has been improving."

McCarthy reiterated that Dak Prescott has no limitations with his ankle and shoulder: "He's full-go." (Jon Machota)

Prescott told reporters on Friday that he's "ready to go" for 2021: "I'm definitely ready. … From the shoulder to the leg to my mind, I'm ready to go." (Ed Werder)

Regarding his ankle injury from last season, Prescott said the matter is behind him and is excited about his return to football: “I’m excited to have that behind me. I don’t think about the time that I’ve missed. I was just laughing the other day with a teammate about the moment that it happened. To be that far beyond it, I’m just excited to get back to football.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles’ new QB Gardner Minshew said he is “fired up” to be acquired by Philadelphia.

“It’s kind of been a whirlwind,” said Minshew, via E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Enquirer. “As you know, I’m fired up to be here. I’m excited to be working with these guys. I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Minshew added that he’s excited to work with HC Nick Sirianni and called him a “passionate” coach.

“Talking with Coach Sirianni, and hearing him talk ball just gets me fired up,” Minshew said. “He’s passionate about it. He knows it. I’m really excited to work with him.”

Minshew said he understands being the No. 3 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco.

“I’m just here to help this team win in whatever capacity that is,” Minshew said. “I’m here to work hard, I gotta learn this offense first and help all the guys in our room. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity that I have in front of me.”

According to Howard Balzer, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted LB Christian Elliss and DT Marvin Wilson for visits this week.

Washington

In an interview with Tyler Dunne, Washington RB Antonio Gibson revealed that he underwent an offseason procedure to remove fluid from his turf toe injury and is “good to go.”

Gibson said he battled with his mental health as he dealt with the turf toe injury: "This offseason was stressful. It was beating me down. [My girlfriend] had an idea but she didn't really understand what I was going through. So, it was tough. It took me a minute to get my thoughts together and try to slow everything down."

Washington HC Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel (groin) will return to practice on Monday: “We’re feeling really confident and he’s had some really good days out there on the side.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Rivera added that faster receivers like Samuel typically take a longer to recover from groin injuries: "I will say this: A guy that runs fast, the guys that are speedsters, take a little bit longer." (Nicki Jhabvala)

As for his Week 1 availability, Rivera said Samuel won’t play unless he’s fully healthy. (Nicki Jhabvala)