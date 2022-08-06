NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Evan Neal, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn was one of the hottest coaching candidates in last year’s cycle but ultimately ended up staying in Dallas. He said he learned from his first head coaching job with the Falcons that he wanted to be really selective about his second chance if he got one.

“There will be a time when I’m definitely interested again,” Quinn said via USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein. “It’s not something that I’m chasing, because I had done that before, and I felt like I missed some moments where I was chasing (rather than) being right where my feet are and enjoying it. So I try more often to be present for the people and where I’m at.”

Quinn added he didn’t necessarily want to pass up the chance to coach the Cowboys defense again after helping steer a remarkable one-year turnaround.

“I wasn’t quite ready to take the next spot,” Quinn said. “From the defensive side, I said, ‘[Expletive], I don’t want to see anybody else coaching this defense in 2022.’…I felt like there was a lot here that I wanted to accomplish with this group, and I would’ve missed it. I didn’t want to miss it.”

Quinn also commented on the narrative that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted to keep him around to potentially replace HC Mike McCarthy, which Jones admitted to partially, saying it was a bluff to try and keep Quinn. Quinn says he went to McCarthy to talk about it.

“I was like, ‘Hey man, let’s talk about it and see what you think,’” Quinn said he told McCarthy. “‘If it’s easier for to me go, just say the word and I’m gone.’ [He paused] Then he kind of laughed and said, ‘You know, if this was 10 years ago, I’d say yeah, it would help for you to go. But I don’t want to say that right now. Because I think winning is better with you here.’”

Giants

Giants OT Andrew Thomas called first-round OT Evan Neal a talented player and a “physical freak” on the field.

“Evan is definitely a talented kid,” Thomas said, via Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com. “And, he’s a physical freak. Just look at him.”

Neal mentioned that he’s been able to learn from Thomas so far this offseason and relates to him as a recent first-round pick.

“[Andrew is] definitely a great resource to lean on,” Neal said. “Because he’s been through it. He’s been a top-10 pick, a lot of expectations coming in, and I feel like he’s handled himself very well. I’m extremely grateful to have an asset and a resource like that.”

Thomas recalled his rookie year in 2020 and points out that he always looked for areas he could improve on.

“During my rookie year, every week, even though I may not have been playing as well as I would have wanted to,” Thomas said. “There were things I was getting better at every day in practice. The coaching staff, even though the coaching changes, there were things I improved on. Even today, there are things that I’m trying to work on, and every day is a day to build.”

Giants worked out OT Mitch Hyatt, OT Kyle Murphy, and OT Will Holden. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

Packers fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs has emerged as a training camp darling and has earned the early trust of QB Aaron Rodgers, who said the moment is “never too big for him.”

“It’s never been too big for him,” Rodgers said via Sports Illustrated. “I really like the approach. He’s a very humble kid, but you’re starting to see the personality come out a little bit, which is fun to see. He’s still making some mental mistakes, but you expect those. Every single day, there’s been at least one kind of ‘wow’ play for him, and that’s kind of rare for a young guy like that. We’ve had some guys over the years kind of do that, but they’re all in the top 10 I think in the Packers’ receiving history.”