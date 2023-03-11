NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Cowboys

According to Justin Melo, Purdue TE Payne Durham had formal interviews with the Broncos and Buccaneers at the Combine and will soon meet with the Bears, Bills, Cowboys, and Rams.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said their cap space this offseason allows them to target players above the minimum contract level.

“I’ll give you a good example,” Schoen said, via NFL.com. “We were just talking about a player. I won’t name the position or anything. We were like, ‘Yeah, we’re guessing his market might be $2.5 (million),’ and I was like, ‘We can afford that. It’s only $2.5 (million). We can actually afford it.’ We’re not shopping for minimum players anymore. So, even players like that that can be really good depth players will make us that much better. So, just having the flexibility now to be creative, go get players at maybe a little bit higher value, but also being able to sign, whether it’s tier three players, two, one, however you do it. We can map it out, and there are players that we can go procure now that maybe we weren’t in the past.”

Schoen reiterated they will be able to “build a bit” this offseason through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

“So, this offseason we’ll build a bit. I still believe in building through the draft. And we can sign guys in free agency to help the roster,” Schoen said. “I still think with Daniel and Dexter coming down the road and some of the other players, you’re still going to need to build through the draft because I think there are going to be some players who will be making good money on our roster. So, it’s still going to be important.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell believes WR Justin Jefferson has only just “scratched the surface” of his potential in their offense.

“As crazy as this sounds, leading the league in yards and receptions, I think he and I have just scratched the surface of where we want to go as an offense, particularly with him as our premier receiver,” O’Connell said, via NFL.com.

O’Connell called Jefferson one of his “favorite players” who he’s ever coached.

“One of my favorite players I’ve ever coached, I’ve told him that,” O’Connell said. “Unbelievable talent. What he means to our league, how he carries himself, how he works every day. What I was really impressed with Justin this year was the leadership, the next step. He believes he’s the best receiver in football — I happen to agree with him — and a lot goes with that. Not only schematically, how people play against you, but the responsibility he has as a role model. He takes it very seriously how much people and young kids look up to him. I just watch the way he carries himself every single day and week. To say I’m excited about coaching Justin for a really long time is an understatement.”

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said keeping around Jefferson long-term is a priority of the organization.

“I don’t want to be the Vikings GM without this guy on our team, so it’s a priority,” Adofo-Mensah said. “We have to make sure we do it in an order that we can do it in given all the other decisions we have to make.”

Per Field Yates, Vikings G Chris Reed agreed to a renegotiated deal that reduces his cap charge by about $1 million for the 2023 season.