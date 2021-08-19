NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys
- Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys aren’t worried about OL La’El Collins‘ minor arm/neck injury.
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is excited to play on opening night against the defending champion Buccaneers: “If you want to beat the best we’ve got to start with the guys that won it last year.” (SiriusXM NFL)
Giants
- According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, contract talks between the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley have not really started up.
- However, Dunleavy adds Giants GM Dave Gettleman seems to have softened his policy of not negotiating midseason, so if Barkley looks like he’s recovered, something could get done: “I think it depends on the guy and where the team is at. I used to feel like it was a bad idea but now not so much. Have I changed my idea on that? Yes, I’m a lot more flexible on it.”
- Gettleman added he would still have taken Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018 despite some concerns some had over injuries being realized: “Really and truly, you can talk about injuries at any position. I would not make a different decision today than I made in 2018, plain and simple.”
- Gettleman said the team knew TE Kyle Rudolph had a foot injury prior to signing him but the decision to have surgery was new following the physical: “We honored the agreement because our doctors were confident Kyle would be fine following the procedure.” (Pat Leonard)
Washington
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig says things are trending toward Washington UDFA RB Jaret Patterson making the team, with Washington keeping four backs total.
- Standig projects Washington to keep seven receivers, with Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden and DeAndre Carter getting the nod over Steven Sims and seventh-round rookie Dax Milne.
- With TE Sammis Reyes in the concussion protocol, Standig raises the possibility of Washington stashing the developmental tight end on injured reserve. Otherwise, Reyes is a strong candidate for the final roster.
- Standig notes that Washington OL Tyler Larsen has worked ahead of 2020 fifth-round OL Keith Ismael, while OT David Sharpe has missed a lot of time on the COVID-19 list. Both Ismael and Sharpe could be on the wrong side of the bubble and if Washington keeps just nine offensive linemen, so could G Wes Martin, per Standig.
- He also expects Washington to keep just five linebackers on the active roster and take advantage of the expanded practice squad to roster additional depth.
- Standig adds there will be stiff competition for the final one or two roster spots in the secondary between CB Torry McTyer, veteran CB Darryl Roberts, converted safety to CB Troy Apke, S Deshazor Everett and S Jeremy Reaves.
- Washington Football Team president Jason Wright confirmed on Twitter that the organization is down to its final three candidates for its new name.
