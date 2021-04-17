NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he’s focused on building off his impressive rookie campaign and expects the entire team to improve going forward.

“I want to focus on me being better for the team and definitely want to be as impactful on the team as I possibly can,” said Lamb, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Naturally, the team will get better. We started a whole new system if you will. We got a new defensive coordinator [Dan Quinn]. Offensively, we got everybody back. It’s a whole new role. I’m looking to be a better version of myself. To be better than last year and if everyone has that mind-set as a collective group we’ll be better.”

Lamb said he wouldn’t be surprised if Dak Prescott (ankle) returns “earlier than expected” from his injury.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts hitting us up a little earlier than expected,” Lamb said. “His shoulder still works for sure.”

Lamb feels that the Cowboys’ offense ranks among the “best in the NFL” with WRs Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and RB Ezekiel Elliott.

“Offensively at the skill position, I feel like we can compete with anybody,” Lamb said. “We’re one of the best in the NFL, if not arguably. At any moment anybody can touch the ball and go score. Last year definitely proved to us, at the skill position, we’re pretty talented and if we play together and keep everybody healthy, who knows what will happen. Last year definitely opened our eyes for sure.”

Giants

Ralph Vacchiano reports that multiple NFL sources believe the Giants are leaning towards taking a pass rusher in the first round of the draft.

Vacchiano remains unsure that the team would pass up on drafting one of the two Alabama receivers, yet one source told him that the Giants have “done a lot of work on” the top edge rushers who could go in Round 1.”

According to Vacchiano, the team is particularly high on Michigan’s Kwity Paye and Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari. He also writes that Miami’s Jaelan Phillips, Gregory Rousseau, or Penn State’s Jayson Oweh could be possibilities if GM David Gettleman decides to trade down for the first time in his career.

“It’s no secret that Dave Gettleman has been looking for that one, dominant pass rusher since the day he took that job,” one rival NFC executive told Vacchiano. “He wanted to find a way to get back up for Josh Allen two years ago, even after taking his quarterback. And it had to kill him that they fell one loss short of getting Chase Young one year later. I don’t think any of these guys are on Allen or Young’s level. But there’s potential. And on the same front with Leonard Williams, they could look pretty good.”

“It’s a tough call,” an NFC scout told Vacchiano. “Some of these pass rushers are really second-round talents, and because of that, a decent one could slip to the Giants in the second round (at pick 42). So maybe they could take a lineman instead (in Round 1) or one of those two receivers. But the flip side of that is there will be some pretty good receivers and linemen available in Round 2, and the talent level at those positions doesn’t drop off as fast as it does on the edge. I just can’t see Dave passing up a pass rusher if one they like is there. He knows what they’ve done for the Giants in their history and he knows he doesn’t have one. He really might look at that as being his missing piece.”

Washington

In regard to the team trading up or down, GM Martin Mayhew said they’re “open to doing either” and they’re “working through some things now.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

said they’re “open to doing either” and they’re “working through some things now.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Mayhew also commented on the team being comfortable with their current stable of quarterbacks: “We do feel very confident and comfortable with the quarterbacks on our roster now.” (Jhabvala)

Mayhew also said that quarterback prospects without many starts are concerning to him. (JP Finlay)

Mayhew thinks one of the benefits Washington has is that other teams don’t know what they’re looking for and that each quarterback prospect has a distinct style.

As for the team not attending OTA’s, Rivera says Washington will hold nothing against any players: “it’s all voluntary.”