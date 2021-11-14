NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy on the team’s big win over the Atlanta Falcons: “Seven days ago, we didn’t like where we were. …But that was the response that we needed. Our guys did a hell of a job.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn was happy with a win over his former team: “It’s good to have that game done and over with. Many friendships in Atlanta. It’s the fun part of the NFL. There are always good rivalries between coaches and players. There’s a lot of guys on that roster and in the building, I certainly care about a lot.” (Gehlken)
- Cowboys’ DE Dorance Armstrong performed well and was motivated by facing Quinn’s former team: “It was personal. We knew that Monday. We just went out there and executed the game for him.” (Gehlken)
- Veteran Cowboys’ CB Anthony Brown was elated after all three Dallas cornerbacks recorded an interception: “That just felt amazing. It’s the first time that happened since I’ve been here. That felt amazing. That’s what we need to do every week. You see how it affects the team.” (Calvin Watkins)
Giants
- According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Giants are not the only team that has dealt with headset issues this season. The NFL is using new sideline belt packs for coach-to-coach and official-to-official communication this season and has had to troubleshoot a number of issues that arise when connections appear to short out or disconnect.
- Sources define the issues as “user error,” per La Canfora, but the NFL has had to send specialists to troubleshoot with multiple teams, including the Giants: “This is pretty widespread. It’s not just a Joe Judge thing.”
- The NFL fined Giants CB Keion Crossen $6,133 for unnecessary roughness last week. (Pat Leonard)
Washington
- Former Washington HC Jay Gruden says he Washington could’ve received two first-round picks and possibly two second-round picks from the 49ers in exchange for QB Kirk Cousins, adding that the team not wanting to trade with Kyle Shanahan was a reason for not making the deal: “Obviously dealing with the Shanahans was something that they did not want to do. I don’t think that they could stomach having Kirk Cousins be successful for Kyle Shanahan… and I think there was still some hope that we could re-sign him.” (Jake Russell)
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young will be evaluated more tomorrow: “Potentially an ACL, but we’ll know more tomorrow.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Washington QB Taylor Heinicke led Washington to a win and in the process earned a $125,000 bonus incentive for playing at least 60 percent of the plays in a win. (Field Yates)
- Washington S Bobby McCain on the upset over Tampa Bay: “We were more desperate than Tampa Bay was. We knew it; they knew it. They came out kind of flat. We wanted that win worse than they did.” (John Keim)
