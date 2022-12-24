NFC Notes: Cowboys, Landon Collins, Giants, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that it is becoming more unlikely they sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. as time goes by: “Let’s just leave it where it is. The more weeks that go by as you get toward the playoffs…it diminishes the chance of him being able to play in the playoffs.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants DB/LB Landon Collins was excited to get his opportunity against Washington, playing a season-high 27 snaps at linebacker.

“Worked hard. Showed what I can do,” Collins said, via ESPN. “Getting that opportunity. That is the best part about it.”

Collins is grateful to be afforded an opportunity to continue his career in New York.

“It’s exciting,” Collins said. “It’s exciting because now you get to really contribute. Now you get to make some plays for this team and make that run. The run is as big as it comes. This opportunity is a blessing and I’m thankful for it.”

Collins wasn’t signed prior to the start of the 2022 season as he’s dealt with injuries his past two years.

“It’s definitely humbling,” Collins said. “But I’ve always been that way. Always been a worker. There is nothing that has ever changed. Never came here with expectation or anything like that. Came here just to go to work and be back in the building. That is the best part about it.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll explained that Collins is a perfect fit for the team’s culture.

“Yeah, I think that’s what we look for — the type of guys we look for to bring into the organization,” Daboll said. “It’s not always going to be perfect. It’s never always going to go your way — come in with a good attitude, continue to work, continue to earn it. And again, that’s not easy to do whether it’s Landon or a guy like Slayton…There’s a mental toughness that you need to have to play this game, and it’s not just after a loss. Maybe it’s from play time; maybe it’s another thing that you got to keep pushing and keep a positive attitude. And he’s done that.”

Tom Pelissero reports that several Giants players were locked down for an hour inside the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota ahead of their game with the Vikings this week due to the shooting death of a 19-year-old male.

Packers

Packers Elgton Jenkins said contract extension talks between himself and the team started in November: “It’s always in the air, but the coaches wanted me here, I wanted to be here. As long as we could come to an agreement, it was good.” ( said contract extension talks between himself and the team started in November: “It’s always in the air, but the coaches wanted me here, I wanted to be here. As long as we could come to an agreement, it was good.” ( Ryan Wood